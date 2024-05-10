HDPAC THANKS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FOR HELPING HAITI

Gen. Russel L. Honore Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee

HDPAC AND ODIHA THANK PRESIDENT BIDEN, HIS ADMINISTRATION AND RET. LTG RUSSEL L. HONORÉ FOR THE MILITARY EQUIPMENT RECENTLY DELIVERED TO HAITI

We need the Biden administration to encourage Haiti's Presidential Council to choose a Prime Minister by May 18, 2024, otherwise we go to Plan B under Article 149.” — Ret. LTG. Russel L. Honore, Advisor to HDPAC

HDPAC AND ODIHA THANK THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND RET. LTG RUSSEL L. HONORÉ FOR THE MILITARY EQUIPMENT RECENTLY DELIVERED TO HAITI

"On behalf of the 2.5 million Haitian American voters in the United States, we thank President Joe Biden, and his administration for delivering to the Haitian police and military some of the military equipment that was promised. We continue to publicly encourage the White House to release the additional military equipment including armored vehicle and other needed materiel to secure the country.

We are renewing our request for more humanitarian aid to Haiti as the hurricane season is fast approaching.

We encourage Haiti’s Presidential Council to appoint an independent Prime Minister who can inspire the confidence of the Haitian people, the international community, and other stakeholders. We are renewing our request to open and secure all airports, ports, and major thoroughfares to get aid to people in remote parts of Haiti.

The Haitian Diaspora is forever grateful to its friends and advocates for their work on behalf of the Haitian people. We, in the diaspora, will continue to advocate for American foreign policy vis-a-vis Haiti that will promote lasting change.

The Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC) and the Office of the Haitian Diaspora (ODIHA) ask that the Biden Administration support the following proposals:

• A 50-billion-dollar Fund for Plan-Haiti

• The Appointment of a White House Envoy to Haiti

• An International Financial Oversight Committee to oversee International aid to Haiti

• The Waiver of the Leahy Law

• The Extension and grant of TPS to all Haitian Immigrants currently in the United States.

• The United Nation to convene a donors’ meeting to raise 1-billion-dollar emergency fund for immediate relief.



We are calling on Members of United States Congress especially the Haiti House Caucus to support the above policies. Additionally, we are specifically calling on the Republican members of Congress to release the Security and Humanitarian Assistance Fund requested by the Whitehouse and to provide enhance oversight on those funds."

