Ballistic Glass Market Is Estimated To Climb to USD 14.97 Billion by 2028
Technological Innovations from Companies Like Armitek, Plus Additional Funding Options Increase Availability of Ballistic Glass to MarketUSA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ballistic glass market is estimated to account for a valuation of 14.97 billion in 2028, while currently at about 7.9 billion. Demand for ballistic glass is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2028, according to a report from Stratview Research. Rising concerns about terrorism, riots, and crime, additional funding opportunities, and a growing desire to find solutions from gun-related incidents are driving the significant rise of the U.S. market for ballistic glass.
Several of the primary segments driving this growth include liquor stores, governmental structures, military, retail shops, and banks. Armitek, one of the key players in ballistic glass (also known as bulletproof glass), has reported an additional surge in demand in educational sectors, which are seeing a significant increase in funds from several state-sponsored programs and initiatives to improve security infrastructure and prioritize safety measures. Armitek, located in Utah, utilizes an exclusive process for manufacturing thinner and lighter ballistic glass products that meet or exceed industry standards.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
North America is likely to maintain its supremacy in the bulletproof glass market.
Applications include, but are not limited to, ATM Booths, Teller Stations, Cash-In-Transit Vehicles, Commercial Buildings, Defense and VIP Vehicles, Government and Law Enforcement, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Construction, Military, and more.
Increasing consumer consciousness for personal safety in automobiles and residential construction is further surging demand.
The increasing demand for ballistic glass in various industries and the continuous efforts of companies to develop advanced solutions are expected to continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.
