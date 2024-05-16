Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,980 in the last 365 days.

Ballistic Glass Market Is Estimated To Climb to USD 14.97 Billion by 2028

Glaziers moving bulletproof glass for installation purposes

Ballistic glass is available for businesses, homes, schools, cars, and more.

Technological Innovations from Companies Like Armitek, Plus Additional Funding Options Increase Availability of Ballistic Glass to Market

USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ballistic glass market is estimated to account for a valuation of 14.97 billion in 2028, while currently at about 7.9 billion. Demand for ballistic glass is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2028, according to a report from Stratview Research. Rising concerns about terrorism, riots, and crime, additional funding opportunities, and a growing desire to find solutions from gun-related incidents are driving the significant rise of the U.S. market for ballistic glass.

Several of the primary segments driving this growth include liquor stores, governmental structures, military, retail shops, and banks. Armitek, one of the key players in ballistic glass (also known as bulletproof glass), has reported an additional surge in demand in educational sectors, which are seeing a significant increase in funds from several state-sponsored programs and initiatives to improve security infrastructure and prioritize safety measures. Armitek, located in Utah, utilizes an exclusive process for manufacturing thinner and lighter ballistic glass products that meet or exceed industry standards.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America is likely to maintain its supremacy in the bulletproof glass market.

Applications include, but are not limited to, ATM Booths, Teller Stations, Cash-In-Transit Vehicles, Commercial Buildings, Defense and VIP Vehicles, Government and Law Enforcement, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Construction, Military, and more.

Increasing consumer consciousness for personal safety in automobiles and residential construction is further surging demand.

The increasing demand for ballistic glass in various industries and the continuous efforts of companies to develop advanced solutions are expected to continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

To learn more about ballistic glass options, reach out to Armitek at +1 (800) 910-1035 or sales@armitek.com.

###

Shawn Cavalli
Armitek
+1 800-910-1035
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Armitek: The Leading Name in Security Glass

You just read:

Ballistic Glass Market Is Estimated To Climb to USD 14.97 Billion by 2028

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more