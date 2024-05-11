Splashgain Launches Eklavvya.ai, An AI-Driven Platform for performance data driven exam and interview preparations

Exam preparation , interview preparation made easy with eklavvya.ai

Splashgain unveils Eklavvya.ai, an AI-driven platform for tailored exam prep and interview coaching, setting new standards in edtech worldwide

We are fulfilling the demand for centralised & AI-powered platform where students can access exam preparation materials in the form of practice tests, expected questions paper sets & solved answers” — Samir Kamat

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splashgain Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. a Pune based, leader in educational technology, today officially unveiled its latest innovation, Eklavvya.ai (https://www.eklavvya.ai/). The platform integrates advanced AI tools and algorithms to provide an unprecedented range of services tailored to the needs of students and professional candidates preparing for various assessments, certifications and interviews.

Eklavvya.ai offers a comprehensive catalogue of practice tests for a wide array of competitive as well as entrance exams, academic subjects and professional interviews.The data driven performance analysis presented to the candidate across multiple attempts of their practice tests should help them to arrive at the coverage of various topics / subtopics along with understanding their strength and weaknesses preparing for the final exam.

Additionally, academic users can access practice question papers and solution answer sets, specifically aligned with the syllabus of their chosen stream, board / universities and the academic year.

In the case of practice interview packages, the platform's AI-driven system first conducts detailed profile analysis of a candidate to generate personalised practice interview questions. Based on the interactive question answers, a detailed report is prepared providing insights on the skill-based performance ratings to aspiring professionals as well as guiding them on how to better their own responses.

Mr.Samir Kamat, CEO and Co-founder of Splashgain, while commenting on the launch said, "With Eklavvya.ai, we are fulfilling the demand for an affordable, centralised & AI-powered platform where students can effortlessly access tailored exam preparation materials in the form of practice tests, expected questions paper sets & respective solved answer sets.

Also,the aspiring professional candidates can avail the services of practice interview sessions, be it for their MBA Admission OR for certain positions in recruitment.

Our innovative approach not only simplifies the preparation process but also enhances the ability to prepare with data insights, ensuring students / candidates are confidently prepared for their endeavours.Most importantly, the price at which the packages are made available reflects our commitment to work for the better cause of education.”