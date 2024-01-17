Splashgain Unveils Generative AI Assessments : Transforming the Future of Assessment

Generative AI Assessments

Splashgain Launches Generative AI Assessments to evaluate skills with personalized, real-world scenarios, case studies and Role Play.

Assess Candidates not just for Marks, but also for Sparks using Generative AI !” — Samir Kamat

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splashgain Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Splashgain.com), a thought leader in assessment technology, is proud to announce the launch of its "Generative AI Assessments" feature on its platform, Eklavvya.com.

It has utilized advanced technology like Google Gemini Pro, recently launched by Google, which redefines the landscape of assessments with dynamic, interactive, and personalized evaluation.

Speaking at the launch of this generative AI assessment, Splashgain’s CEO, Samir Kamat, said, “AI is being adopted in our day-to-day lives, and with the advent of AI, it is time to embrace innovative use cases of generative AI in the assessment process as well.

There has been a demand for better assessments that will bring about a paradigm shift, moving away from traditional question and answer-based evaluation. Instead, let’s assess the candidates for fitment and skill development, evaluating the application of the knowledge.

Be in higher education or the corporate environment; that is what has been identified as the gap. So, generative AI-based assessments should help to solve this issue. So, let’s assess the candidate not only for the Marks but for the Spark!”

In this new type of assessment, the candidate interacts with the AI evaluator, who is provided with the data set, questions and evaluation objectives, product brochure, and even a caselet.

The AI evaluator uses conversational AI and live interactions with the candidate to generate follow-up questions, arguments, or discussion dialogues.

At the end of the assessment, the AI evaluator comes up with a skill rating report for the candidate, providing a detailed feedback mechanism and covering aspects that entities would like to measure, such as knowledge breadth, technical depth, practical application, and problem-solving skills.

This way, evaluating skills across many domains and functional roles will be simplified. As these assessments adapt to each individual, plagiarism and various malpractices followed by candidates should be minimized, which also helps in providing personalized feedback and a plan of action for the individuals based on the real skill assessments.

This way, we should be setting a standard for educational and professional assessments.

About Splashgain

Splashgain, through its pioneering platform, Eklavvya.com, has significantly impacted the educational landscape by successfully conducting over 40 million assessments across more than 17 countries.

The platform has been enthusiastically embraced by a multitude of universities, educational institutions, corporate customers of global reputation, and examination authorities, all seeking to simplify and automate both online and offline assessment processes.

The robust and flexible functionalities of Eklavvya.com have not only streamlined assessment management but have also earned widespread acclaim from subject matter experts, education management professionals, and HR / L&D managers of various large corporations alike.

Its capacity to enhance the integrity and efficiency of assessments reflects Splashgain's continuous endeavor to foster a more accessible and technologically adept educational environment globally.

This milestone not only underscores Splashgain's technological prowess but also its unwavering commitment to elevating educational standards and practices worldwide.

Generative AI Assessments