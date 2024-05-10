CandourPictures Options Film Rights to Jennifer Snow/J.M. Winchester's, psychological thriller, All The Lovely Pieces
Motherly Love Can Drive Her To The Absolute Edge: CandourPictures options film rights to gripping psychological thriller, All The Lovely Pieces.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myles Milne and Rebecca Lamarche of CandourPictures options All The Lovely Pieces – a psychological thriller from USA Today Bestselling author and screenwriter Jennifer Snow writing as J.M. Winchester. Snow has penned the screenplay adapted from her bestselling novel of the same title that has sold over 90,000 copies worldwide. The team will be taking the project to Cannes for this year’s Marché du Film / Festival de Cannes in search of financing and distribution partners.
About the film:
When struggling artist, Drew meets tech company owner Adam – her life changes overnight. The sexy whirlwind love affair with the powerful, intense, possessive billionaire leaves her questioning her own desires, eventually abandoning her dreams as she becomes his vision of the perfect wife and ultimately – on the run. Nine years after the night she escaped, focused on protecting her ten-year-old son, Drew reluctantly settles into a small town, eager to find proof of her husband's psychotic true nature so she can stop looking over her shoulder. But her trauma makes it impossible to open up and trust anyone – not even Parker – a new man in her life who claims to love her and her son. He wouldn't if he knew the truth - Drew is also running from her own terrible crimes—ones that mean prison and separation from her son should the police catch up to her before her husband does.
Keeping her guard up and secrets hidden, Drew seeks out Adam's former childhood therapist – the only person who knows how dark and twisted her husband truly is. Without warning, the unthinkable happens, and Drew is plunged into the most nightmarish situation a mother could imagine when Dr. Collins figures out who she is and abducts Michael in an act of revenge against Adam for the death of his own son. Desperate to save her child, Drew is forced to reach out to the monster she's been hiding from. But once Adam finds Michael, Drew's life of freedom is over, so she takes matters into her own hands, proving that anyone is capable of darkness, and nowhere is safe for those who fear themselves.
“Intriguing from the first page to the last, All the Lovely Pieces is a must-read psychological suspense. I couldn't put it down.” —Melinda Leigh, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of the Morgan Dane series
“Chilling and compulsive—All the Lovely Pieces kept me up reading long into the night!” —Alex Dahl, author of The Boy at the Door
About the Team:
CandourPictures: CandourPictures is a boutique production company specializing in a curated slate of TV Movies and Feature Films. Led by co-founders, Myles Milne and Rebecca Lamarche, who together have produced over 50 films and 2 series, they bring comprehensive experience and take pride in the craftsmanship of each film. Candour is proud to be developing and adapting its feature film slate from top performing IP.
Rebecca Lamarche: Rebecca Lamarche, Producer and Co-Founder of CandourPictures, brings a high-energy approach to identifying top stories, talent, and creative deal structures. Lamarche specializes in developing and packaging competitive IP into top-performing pictures, having closed millions of dollars worth of deals. Along with her comprehensive producing experience, Lamarche is an actor seen across network television, major streaming platforms, and in viral indie features. Her secret weapon is a background in journalism, giving her an innate edge at identifying stories with journalistic integrity.
Myles Milne: Myles Milne, Producer and Co-Founder of CandourPictures, is a multifaceted filmmaker who has produced an array of films spanning multiple genres, from Christmas romance to action and thriller; he takes pride in recognizing emerging talent and having a hands-on approach to day-to-day operations on set, always searching for ways to push the boundaries of what's possible with each new film. Milne brings passion and a creative outlook to each project while remaining committed to telling diverse stories that make a lasting impression.
Jennifer Snow is a USA Today bestselling author and screenwriter of over 40 novels and 12 produced rom-coms for television. Credits include holiday films for UPTV, Hallmark, QVC+ and BET+. Writing for HQN/Canary Street Press, Grand Central Publishing, Thomas & Mercer and Entangled Publishing, her novels have been translated for foreign markets and adapted for film and television.
