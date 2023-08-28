Fa La La in Love this Holiday Season: USA Today Bestselling author Jennifer Snow pens 8 rom-coms in 2023
Author & Screenwriter Jennifer Snow
Bestselling author breaks into the film industry with eight rom-coms airing in 2023 on various TV networks!EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fa La La in Love this Holiday Season : USA Today bestselling author Jennifer Snow pens 8 produced Rom-Coms for 2023!
USA Today Bestselling author, Jennifer Snow takes her love of romance writing to the screen with eight new original movies airing this fall and holiday season, including Christmas Time Capsule, We’re Scrooged, Christmas in Maple Hills, Country Hearts Christmas and Christmas at the Amish Bakery. Writing for multiple production companies with projects landing at various networks has enabled this breakout year for her screenwriting career.
*Movies written for independent, non-struck companies, prior to the WGA strike.
“The transition from books to film has been an incredible journey, furthering my skills as a writer by expanding the tools available to me to tell the stories I want to tell,” Snow has been quoted for saying.
With further books in the works, Snow plans to continue writing in both formats weaving heartwarming, relatable romance stories for readers and movie lovers alike!
"Prepare to have your heartstrings tugged!"
--New York Times bestselling author Lori Wilde
"Jennifer Snow is one clever writer."
--RT Book Reviews
"Never too late to join the growing ranks of Jennifer Snow fans."
--Fresh Fiction
"Ms. Snow brings the drama, heat, and heart along with a great cast of characters."
--Harlequin Junkie
For Immediate Release for media consideration-Canada & USA - August 28, 2023
Christmas Lucky charm – previously released on UpTV - Christmas 2022
About the Author:
Jennifer Snow is an award winning, USA Today Bestselling author of over 40 romance, women’s fiction and thriller novels. Publishing with Grand Central, Harlequin, Berkley and Thomas & Mercer, she has twenty years of experience crafting stories that connect with readers worldwide. Her books have been translated into five different languages and have been optioned for film and television. She has won the Booksellers’ Best Award and has received Starred Reviews from Publishers’ Weekly.
Jennifer is known for her romantic comedies and female-driven dramas for TV and film. In 2014, she was a finalist in the New York Screenplay Contest for her work “Mistletoe Fever”. She’s also written romance, holiday, true-crime and thriller screenplays as work-for-hire assignments for various production companies. From original concepts to book to film adaptations, she enjoys creating meaningful stories that resonate with viewers.
Her literary work is represented by Jill Marsal at the Marsal Lyon Literary Agency. More info can be found on her website: www.jennifersnowauthor.com
