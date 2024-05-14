Arkadia Records Launches World's First Dedicated Jazz Video Streaming Service
Live concert experience by jazz greats such as Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie, Nancy Wilson, Herbie Hancock, Gil Evans, Billie Holiday, and many more.
Now there’s a home for dozens of concerts from jazz greats, including many NEA Jazz Masters, like Gil Evans, Herbie Hancock, Oscar Peterson, Benny Golson, Nancy Wilson, and so many others.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grammy-nominated, independent jazz record label Arkadia Records has recently launched the world's first video-on-demand (VOD) platform uniquely dedicated to jazz concerts and documentaries.
— Bob Karcy, Founder and CEO, Arkadia Records
Arkadia Concerts is a newly-founded jazz video streaming service that aims to provide a live concert experience at home, offering exclusive access to performances by jazz greats such as Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie, Nancy Wilson, Herbie Hancock, Gil Evans, Billie Holiday, and many more. The platform allows viewers to see concerts that aren't available anywhere else.
CEO Bob Karcy said: “Jazz music enthusiasts have a difficult time finding music that they love in its entirety. You can watch clips here and there, but the immersive experience of a full-length concert is difficult to come by. We wanted to provide a central home for that.”
“Arkadia has a large selection of historic jazz concerts, played by iconic artists at their peak, during the golden era of jazz. We wanted to make this cultural treasure trove available to the public, in a manner that is familiar and accessible 24/7.”
“Arkadia Concerts is the perfect vehicle for that. It brings the thrill and mysticism of legendary jazz concerts to the people, wherever they are. Haven't got plans for Friday night? Now you can experience Cab Calloway or Benny Golson in their prime, from the comfort of your living room. Streaming makes it possible.”
Following an initial information campaign last month, over 5,000 people signed up to be notified about the launch.
Subscribers are currently paying $7.99 per month or $49.99 per year for full access, with a 7-day free trial available. Individual concerts are available to rent starting at $1.49.
Jazz lovers can join now by visiting www.arkadiaconcerts.com.
