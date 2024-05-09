Arkadia Records Releases Its Jazz Catalog in Vinyl LP Format, Answers Audiophile Demand
Arkadia Records Releases New 180 gram Vinyl by Ron Carter & Art Farmer, Benny Golson, T.K. Blue and Arkadia Jazz All-Stars.
An album on LP turns music from an abstract idea into a physical reality. It gives you liner notes, something to touch, to proudly display on a wall, in short, a collectible, something to treasure.”WOODSTOCK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NY-BASED independent jazz record label Arkadia Records is expanding its product range, now offering selected albums from its catalog in audiophile-grade 180 gram Virgin Vinyl.
— Bob Karcy, Arkadia's Founder and CEO
The first four albums feature artists T.K. Blue, Benny Golson, Ron Carter & Art Farmer, as well as the Arkadia Jazz All-Stars, the label's in-house group of jazz household names. At present, forty-four more albums are scheduled for high-quality vinyl release, among them recordings from NEA Jazz Masters such as Dave Liebman, Freddie Hubbard, Joanne Brackeen and others.
In 2020, the LP format outsold CDs for the first time since the 1980s. Last year, it made up 71% of all physical music sales.
According to Arkadia's founder and CEO Bob Karcy, “This is a very welcome development, one that once again humanizes an otherwise increasingly digital music market. True audiophiles appreciate the warmer, more realistic, lifelike quality of sound that emanates from vinyl."
Although much of the market is now digital, many jazz lovers wouldn't be content listening to their favorite artist through a phone or laptop speaker. They want crisp, clear sound that makes you feel as if you're in one room with the artist. Arkadia Vinyl now makes that happen.
Then there is the aspect of tangibility. “Releasing an album on LP turns music from an abstract concept into a physical reality”, Karcy said. “It gives you something to touch and caress, to put on your wall, to proudly display on a shelf, in short, a collectible, something to treasure.”
Arkadia's Jazz Vinyl LP releases are manufactured to exacting audiophile standards and include extensive, exclusive liner notes, shedding light not only on the music's production history, but also on artists' thoughts about their own creative process.
“Having an LP turns music into a much more social experience”, Karcy added. “Listening to vinyl is almost like an enchanting ritual: taking the disc from the sleeve, feeling the pleasant weight of it, hearing that first, warm crackle when the needle hits the record... You can listen and really feel the music as it was meant to be felt.”
Arkadia's Jazz Vinyl LP albums currently retail at $32.98 and are available in select vinyl stores, as well as on www.arkadiavinyl.com.
Polina Ben-Sira
Arkadia Records
+1 845-246-9922
admin@arkadiarecords.com
Ron Carter & Art Farmer (with Cedar Walton & Billy Higgins) performing It's About Time - Live At Sweet Basil