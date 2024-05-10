NAFS Announces Access to OTCIQ
NORTH AMERICA FRAC SAND INC (OTCMKTS:NAFS)
Changing the World One Cafecito at a Time”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba HRC Company (OTC: NAFS), a specialty coffee roaster known for its Havana Roasters Coffee®️ brand, today announced it has been granted access to OTCIQ. The Company has updated its profile and is completing its Q3-2023 and YE-2023 financials. Upon final internal review, the financials will be uploaded immediately, and an attorney letter will be issued to bring the Company current. This focus on transparency reflects our commitment to being a responsible and accountable company. By providing investors with easy access to accurate financial information, we aim to empower them to make informed decisions.
— Gabriel Martinez
Gabriel Martinez CEO of NAFS Stated: "We are committed to maintaining transparency with our investors and stakeholders. We understand the importance of timely and accurate financial reporting in building trust and confidence. Our goal is by early next week to file our financials and disclosure statements to the OTC Markets.
ABOUT NAFS
North America Frac Sand Inc, dba HRC Company (www.havanaroasters.com); HRC Company is a specialty handcrafted coffee roaster featuring its primary brand Havana Roasters Coffee, available in whole bean, ground 12oz bags, single serve K-Cup and coming soon Nespresso compatibles, available via our e-commerce site www.havanaroasters.com, www.walmart.com, www.homedepot.com, www.officedepot.com, and other e-commerce sites, also nationally distributed via Kehe, UNFI, regional boutique distributors, independent groceries, supermarkets and specialty retailers. Our blends are hand-crafted from premium Arabica/Robusta beans; Starting with our Classic Cuban style gourmet "Espresso Supreme" blend roasted to a deep, dark, color with abundant flavor. Our "Americano" blend is a rich taste that our roasters have perfected with this medium roast blend. Our history is inspired by our rich Cuban heritage, of the lost art of Cuban roasting masters tostadores of the 1940s, which carried over traditional techniques brought by French colonialists to our island in the 1890s.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
