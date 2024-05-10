Submit Release
Urban Reconstruction Project to Begin on S.D. Highway 37 in Huron

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 10, 2024

Contact:  Parker Riddle, Project Engineer, 605-353-7140 

HURON, S.D. –  On Monday, May 13, 2024, a reconstruction project will begin on S.D. Highway 37 (Dakota Avenue) through Huron. Road closures will be placed on Highway 37, both northbound and southbound, from Market Street south to 3rd Street. Marked detours will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone.

This project consists of grading, paving, storm sewer, curb and gutter, traffic signals, and lighting through the city of Huron from 9th Street South to 3rd Street North. The city of Huron’s utility and streetscape project will run in conjunction with the state project. 

The primary contractor on this $19 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD. The interim project completion date for 5th Street to Market Street is November 2024, with an overall project completion date of August 2025.

Find additional information about this project, including detour maps, at https://dot.sd.gov/huron-hwy37-dakotaave-pcn-06a2.

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "HURON37" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. 

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.  

