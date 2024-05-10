Over 250 Rural Community Leaders and Businesses Attend 2024 Idaho Rural Success SummitMay02

MEDIA ALERT

Fort Hall, Idaho (May 2, 2024) – Over 250 attendees representing Idaho cities, counties, state government agencies, business owners and other community organizations attended the third-annual Idaho Rural Success Summit on Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Over the two-day event, Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke provided opening remarks prior to presentations, panels and speakers focusing on rural business, community health, housing, agriculture, infrastructure and workforce.

Other notable keynote speakers included Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Chairman Lee Juan Tyler; Board Director for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Skip Oppenheimer; U.S. Small Business Administration Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid; USDA Senior Advisor for Rural Engagement, Delivery and Prosperity Cindy Axne, and many more.

With over 88% of the state falling under the rural classification, this event provided resources to rural communities and business owners, supporting their success.

“The Idaho Rural Success Summit is a one-of-a-kind event,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said. “As the backbone of our state, rural communities and businesses need to be supported. I am proud of all we are doing at the state level to strengthen rural Idaho, and today’s Idaho Rural Success Summit brought together partners from across the state to provide resources to help rural Idaho succeed.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have both been able to attend and speak at this year’s Idaho Rural Success Summit,” Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke said. “The event showcases the ways Idahoans come together to support rural communities and businesses alike. I look forward to seeing this event continue for years to come as we help rural Idaho thrive.”

In addition to the presentations, the summit provided an opportunity to participate in a resource fair and network with other attendees from across the state.

“I was so pleased to welcome everyone to the Idaho Rural Success Summit,” USDA Idaho Rural Development Director Dick Rush said. “This Summit gave us all a chance to talk about our successes. As I travel around the state, I am always impressed with the great things that are happening in rural Idaho. Thank you to the people from all parts of Idaho who are making this state and your communities a success.”

“Rural America is where the rubber meets the road, where we must commit through action in supporting the building and reimagining of our rural communities that fuel our country and economy with essentials,” Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator, Office of Entrepreneurial Development at U.S. Small Business Administration said.

“The Idaho Rural Success Summit blends innovation with tradition, offering numerous resources to support the prosperity of rural communities,” District Director for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Boise office Shannon Madsen said, “This annual event provides a fantastic platform to engage with your local resources, be inspired and see what’s out there.”

“The Rural Success Summit is an invaluable opportunity to hear from leaders and USDA partners from across rural Idaho who are striving every day to make their communities a better place to live, work and raise a family,” USDA Senior Advisor for Rural Engagement, Delivery and Prosperity Cindy Axne said.

This event is conducted in partnership with the Idaho Rural Partnership, Idaho Department of Commerce, USDA Rural Development Idaho, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, U.S. Small Business Administration, Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho State Department of Agriculture among many others.

For more event information, visit ruralsummit.idaho.gov or contact us at cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov.

