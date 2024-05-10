The Whole Person Receives $50,000 from The Hartford for New Adaptive Sports Equipment
Company surprises local youth athlete with custom-fit sports equipment
This grant from The Hartford will enable The Whole Person to expand our Adaptive Cycling program and increase our capacity to serve more youth and adult athletes with disabilities”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Whole Person, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that provides sports and recreational programs to people with disabilities, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
The grant enabled The Whole Person, a member of the Move United Network, to enhance its adaptive sports programming through the purchase of 12 adaptive cycles, helmets and accessories for both youth and adult athletes.
The Hartford also surprised 15-year-old John Pittman with his own custom-fit handcycle. This custom-fit adaptive sports equipment will allow Pittman to have tailored adaptive cycling equipment that can bring the outdoor cycling experience. By having specialized equipment designed to cater to individual’s need for a perfect fit, the adaptive athlete has both comfort and performance optimization. “This will help me get better at track and field,” Pittman said after being granted the handcycle.
“This grant from The Hartford will enable The Whole Person to expand our Adaptive Cycling program and increase our capacity to serve more youth and adult athletes with disabilities,” said Kate Hwang, Adaptive Sports Manager for The Whole Person.
Custom-fit gear for adults not only enhances comfort but compels them to completely embrace the joy of cycling, pushing past their limits with confidence and allowing them to fully ride. Youth athletes benefit similarly, with adaptive gear seamlessly complementing their growing bodies; this tailored approach fosters independence, inclusivity and empowerment, allowing them to explore their passion without hindrance.
Complementing the equipment, programming, coaching, and dedicated volunteers can create a holistic support system – this all contributes to a sense of community. In essence, the integration of a custom-fit adaptive cycling equipment and support system can transcend more than cycling. It is a journey of empowerment, inclusivity, and a shared adventure, breaking down barriers for cyclists on the open road.
