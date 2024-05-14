HopDrive Partners with Genesis to Enhance Vehicle Pickup and Delivery Services
Our partnership with Genesis will enable us to deliver a superior service experience to Genesis customers while also helping retailers enhance their operational efficiency.”UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HopDrive, a leading provider of short-distance vehicle delivery solutions, is launching a partnership with Genesis Motor America to support the Genesis Service Valet reimbursement program for traditional pickup and delivery. This collaboration, effective March 15, 2024, aims to enhance the customer experience by providing seamless and convenient vehicle pickup and delivery services for Genesis customers across the United States.
— Nick Mottas, CEO and Co-founder of HopDrive
HopDrive specializes in on-demand vehicle delivery solutions for automotive dealerships, independent service centers, and fleet management companies. With an easy-to-use portal, real-time monitoring of vehicle movements, and a professional driver network, HopDrive streamlines the concierge vehicle pickup and delivery process for service appointments, test drives, vehicle purchases, and more.
"At HopDrive, we are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry," said Nick Mottas, CEO and Co-founder of HopDrive. "Our partnership with Genesis will enable us to deliver a superior service experience to Genesis customers while also helping retailers enhance their operational efficiency."
Genesis retailers interested in participating in the Genesis Service Valet reimbursement program are encouraged to visit the new landing page and fill out a form to join the program. By partnering with HopDrive, dealers can streamline their vehicle pickup and delivery operations, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.
For more information about HopDrive and its services, visit https://hopdrive.com/gma-dealer-sign-up.
About HopDrive
Richmond-based HopDrive specializes in short-distance vehicle delivery solutions for automotive dealerships, independent service centers, and fleet management companies. The Company's solutions are delivered on-demand without purchasing expensive car haulers or sidetracking staff from selling and servicing cars or customers. Common use cases include concierge service appointment pickups, at-home consumer test drives, vehicle purchase deliveries, and more. For more information about HopDrive, visit http://www.hopdrive.com.
