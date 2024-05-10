Submit Release
Official Media Advisory: Sam Houston National Forest Wildlife Management Area Closed Due to Severe Flooding

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

Nacogdoches — Due to severe flooding, the U.S. Forest Service has temporarily closed  Sam Houston National Forest, which also affects the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Sam Houston National Forest Wildlife Management Area (WMA).

The closure is in effect from May 7 — 21 and includes forest service roads, trails, developed recreation sites and all other U.S. Forest Service facilities within Sam Houston National Forest.

The Sam Houston National Forest WMA is 161,508 acres with 47,609 acres in Montgomery County, 59,746 acres in San Jacinto County and 54,153 acres in Walker County. The WMA is operated under a Memorandum of Agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.

For the most up to date information, visit the Sam Houston National Forest page on the U.S. Forest Service website.

