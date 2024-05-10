First Ever Spring Fling Event at Lake Corpus Christi State Park

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

MATHIS – Have fun in the wild and wonderful South Texas thorn scrub from 1-4 p.m. May 11 at Lake Corpus Christi State Park’s first ever Spring Fling – A Celebration of Native Plants.

Visitors to the event can expect to peruse a selection of native plants for sale, educational and informational booths from the park and partner organizations, fun activities for younger naturalists and guided walks for all ages to learn about the plants in our local ecosystem.

This event is free to attend. Some items like the plants for sale and give aways are only available while supplies last. Due to the outdoor nature of the event, park staff highly recommend dressing for the weather. In the event of extreme weather, the event may be rescheduled or cancelled.

To check on the status of the event, email the park at LakeCorpusChristiSP@tpwd.texas.gov or call during business hours at (361)547-2635.