Hikers Needed to Be Rescued on Mt. Washington

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas: 603-788-4850

May 9, 2024

Thompson and Meserves Purchase, NH – At approximately 5:18 p.m. on Thursday May 9, 2024, Francois Nadeau of Quebec, Canada, was hiking with a friend, Pierre Nadeau, also of Quebec, Canada, when they became wet, tired, and were not able to continue due to deep snow and limited visibility of the trail location. They called 911 for help.

Three New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were called upon to rescue the two hikers. At 10:10 p.m., the Conservation Officers located the hikers and escorted them up the Wamsutta Trail and to the Auto Road where they were driven down the mountain.

The hikers did not take into account winter conditions with below freezing temperatures and rain. They also were not prepared to deal with deep snow.

Conservation Officers want to remind people that winter conditions still persist at elevation throughout New Hampshire’s White Mountains and to prepare accordingly. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.