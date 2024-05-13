Proficio Wins 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Managed Detection and Response Services
Recognition Reinforces Company’s Purpose to Protecting Businesses Against Ever-Evolving Cyber ThreatsCARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proficio®, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, is a winner of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) category, the company announced today. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual awards program recognizing individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.
“As the inventor of SOC-as-a-Service, automated threat response and cybersecurity business intelligence, Proficio was created with the sole purpose of advancing the global mission of MDR,” said Brad Taylor, CEO, Proficio. "We are grateful for this award which reaffirms and recognizes our commitment to providing our customers around the world with best-in-class cybersecurity services and solutions.”
ProSOC® Managed Detection and Response (MDR) safeguards businesses against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats by providing SOC-as-a-Service, 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, in-depth analysis, and expert-driven response. Proficio helps bridge resource and skills gaps, simplify configuration complexities, mitigate alert fatigue, and empowers businesses to proactively reduce their risk of a breach.
“We congratulate Proficio on being recognized as an award winner in the MDR category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”
To check out Proficio’s 2024 Cyber Excellence nomination and award page, visit: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/candidates/proficio-prosoc-managed-detection-and-response-advancing-the-mission-of-mdr-2024/ To check out all of the 2024 winners, visit: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2024-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/.
Recently, Proficio was also named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services. https://www.proficio.com/press-release/proficio-recognized-in-the-2024-gartner-market-guide/.
For more information on Proficio’s ProSOC® Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, visit: https://www.proficio.com/services/prosoc-mdr/.
About Proficio
Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service provider that helps prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to cyber-attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for MDR services annually since 2017, Proficio’s experts provide 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. www.proficio.com
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller PR for Proficio
+1 443-527-1552
mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube