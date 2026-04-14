Benefit Advisors Network Admits Packard Wheeler Succession as Newest Member

Spokane Valley, Washington-based Packard Wheeler Succession Joins the Benefit Advisors Network

BAN provides members with opportunity to connect with forward-thinking advisors across the country – allowing them to learn, share, and grow together.” — Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN) , an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefits brokers and consulting firms across the United States and Canada, is proud to announce its newest member, Spokane Valley, Washington-based Packard Wheeler Succession BAN brings together top-tier independent firms to empower members through shared knowledge, best practices, and collective strength. The organization intentionally limits membership to “best of the best” firms in their respective markets, requiring a rigorous vetting process that evaluates business ethics, industry expertise, and a demonstrated commitment to delivering exceptional client service.The decision to join BAN reflects Packard Wheeler Succession’s commitment to continuous improvement, collaboration, and delivering best-in-class solutions to its growing client base.“We made the decision to become a BAN member for several reasons,” said Jessica Bonar, Chief Strategy Officer/Chief Operations Officer. “Having previously worked within a BAN agency, I experienced firsthand the unmatched value of the network. BAN made me better in every role I held—from Account Manager to Compliance Director to Benefits Advisor. Not long after joining Packard Wheeler, I included BAN membership in our strategic plan so our entire team could benefit from that same ‘roller derby slingshot’ effect.”As Packard Wheeler Succession continues to expand its client base and enhance strategic offerings, joining BAN provides access to a powerful, non-competitive network of peer firms, vetted resources, and shared expertise.“BAN provides members with opportunity to connect with forward-thinking advisors across the country – allowing them to learn, share, and grow together,” says Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network. “This collaboration helps members bring more strategic, well-informed solutions to their clients while avoiding potential pitfalls.”Continues Braun, “We welcome their team to BAN and are excited for the benefits they’ll be able to bring their clients.”Membership in BAN will provide Packard Wheeler Succession with several key advantages:• Operational Excellence: Access to peer insights on recruiting, retention, compensation, and company culture—tailored specifically to the employee benefits industry.• Professional Development: Ongoing training opportunities for team members at every level, strengthening the firm’s expertise and service offerings.• Peer-to-Peer Collaboration: Direct access to a nationwide network of advisors who can provide guidance on both broad strategies and highly specific client challenges.• Enhanced Client Outcomes: Access to benchmarking data, tools, and best practices that elevate the client experience and improve results for employers and their employees.Bonar shared a recent example of BAN’s collaborative power: “We had a client with a remote employee relocating to a state outside their current health plan’s network. Through BAN, we connected with a partner agency over 2,500 miles away who helped us evaluate state-specific options—offering insights beyond what’s visible on paper. That’s the epitome of BAN.”“We are committed to being a solution-focused team that consistently pursues industry knowledge and professional development,” said Bonar. “This allows us to become better professionals and better people—so we can bring the absolute best to our clients every day.”BAN intentionally limits membership to the “best of the best” in their respective markets. To become a BAN member, Packard Wheeler Succession had to pass a stringent screening process that included interacting with BAN’s members and its Board, and scrutiny of the firm’s business ethics, industry knowledge, and commitment to providing the highest quality services.About Benefit Advisors Network (BAN)Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For companies looking to join BAN, please contact Steve Yarcusko at syarcusko@benefitadvisorsnetwork.com. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.About Packard Wheeler SuccessionBorn out of a vision between two Northwestern Mutual reps, Packard Wheeler Succession has grown to a team of 30 people to serve the wide-ranging needs of business owners and their employees. Clients experience strategic planning sessions that span the topics of employee benefits, employer sponsored retirement, corporate succession planning, key-person coverages, deferred comp, non-qualified plans, and individual investment planning.Packard Wheeler Succession continues to pursue excellence in all we do, striving to meet our mission statement every day, “We guide businesses and individuals towards a legacy of prosperity.”We service clients in 39 states, with over half of them having their corporate situs in the Pacific Northwest. We partner with over 20 associations in the Pacific Northwest to truly offer the most comprehensive collection of offerings to our clients for their employee benefits planning. Our clients represent a large cross section of businesses and industries, from manufacturing and construction to medical providers and hospitality, and beyond. For more information: https://pws.nm.com

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