BCR Cyber Launching May Training Cohort for Maryland State and Local Government Employees

Program Includes Advanced Governance, Risk, and Compliance Applied Fundamentals Certification and Training Course

COMET offers Maryland state and local government employees a unique, free opportunity to enhance their cybersecurity expertise.” — Michael Spector, President and CEO, BCR Cyber

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, today announced that it will launch a Cybersecurity Operational Methods and Education Training (COMET) cohort beginning May 18 and running through June 23.Delivered by BCR Cyber and funded through the Maryland Department of Labor’s Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) grant, COMET offers Maryland state and local government employees a unique, free opportunity to enhance their cybersecurity expertise. Program participants will build critical skills – from IT fundamentals to advanced Governance, Risk, and Compliance Applied Fundamentals (GRC-AF) certification training – preparing them for real-world cyber challenges in an ever-evolving field.The COMET program focuses on two subsets of the state and local workforce – Incumbent and Advanced Incumbent – providing flexible options based on experience and career goals.Incumbent Training is a 5-week, 3-part course designed for building foundational cybersecurity knowledge, covering three parts: Security Operations Fundamentals, Cyber Range Simulation, and Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity, which introduces students to the core concepts of AI and Machine Learning within the context of Security Operations Centers. Training includes live remote instruction from 1 to 3 p.m. daily, Monday – Friday.Incumbent Training participants must be a Maryland or local government employee, have at least one year of IT and/or cybersecurity experience, be 18 years or older, and have manager approval for training during business hours.Advanced Incumbent Training is a 5-week, 2-part course of intensive training on Governance, Risk, and Compliance and Cyber Range Practicum. Successful participants will earn a certificate validating readiness for GRC support roles in state and local government. Training includes live remote instruction from 3 to 5 p.m. daily, Monday – Friday.Participants in Advanced Incumbent Training must be a Maryland or local government employee, be 18 years or older, have completed COMET Incumbent Training or have at least two years of IT/cyber experience, have manager approval for training during business hours, have a current role in IT, cybersecurity, IT management, compliance, audit, or a related function, and demonstrate responsibility for systems, data, or users (e.g., admin, management, oversight role).To apply to the COMET program, visit https://bcrcyber.com/comet/cohort . Deadline for applications is May 6. For more information about BCR Cyber, visit www.bcrcyber.com About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services.

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