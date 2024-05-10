Xalient achieves Top 10 in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Xalient voted as one of the top 10 best loved companies in the big organisations category
• Xalient employees rate job satisfaction, happiness, wellbeing, empowerment and information sharing all ‘excellent’.
• 92% rate confidence in management as excellent, which was higher than the technology industry average (76%) and the global average (74%)
• Xalient recognised in the Spotlight Award for the Best Places to Work for Women
Employees love working at Xalient according to the latest Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards, revealed today. Xalient, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM), security, and network transformation solutions, was voted among the top 10 best employers in the ‘big organisations’ category of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards and was also recognised in the Spotlight Award category for Best Places to Work for Women. This nationwide workplace survey, powered by WorkL, honours and celebrates Britain's top employers and acknowledges the best workplaces for women, LGBTQIA+ community, disabled employees, ethnic minorities, younger and older workers, and wellbeing.
Xalient achieved an excellent average happiness score of 92%, an excellent information sharing score of 91% and an excellent overall job satisfaction score of 93%. Additionally, Xalient scored 92% confidence in management against an industry average across the technology sector of 76%, which was also deemed to be excellent.
Commenting on the win, Annie Davies, Chief Culture Officer, Xalient said: "We are delighted to see that the investments we make in our culture are reflected in this achievement. It is further encouraging as last year we welcomed two organisations in Integral Partners in the US and Grabowsky in the Benelux region, and this exemplifies how well-aligned our cultures are and how well-matched the synergies are across our global workforce. As we continue to evolve the business, we want to see our employees flourish and we are continuing to invest in programmes that will help them develop, but most importantly we want them to stay and be part of the Xalient family.”
Xalient CEO and founder, Sherry Vaswani added, “I am so thrilled that Xalient has been recognised in these awards for a second year running and to make the top ten list in 2024. We aim to make Xalient a fantastic place to work and have introduced initiatives to strengthen the company-wide alignment and foster long-term success by unifying employees around our purpose, values and sense of belonging. This award is testimony to our commitment to our employees. Further, I am so proud that Xalient has been recognised as a great place to work for women. Women empowerment and diversity is a topic that is close to my heart as I believe that technology needs diverse thinking from people who want to change our world and the industry offers a career of endless possibilities for all.
The Sunday Times partnered with employee-experience platform WorkL to deliver fresh insights into what makes a Best Place to Work. Using 35 questions from WorkL's employee engagement survey, the awards most accurately monitored employee engagement and wellbeing in the workplace.
Chris Longcroft, EVP Publisher, The Times and The Sunday Times, said: “The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards recognise companies that create a happier and fulfilling working environment for all, by fostering engagement from their teams, yielding great business and performance in return. Wishing all of those companies who made the grade this year many congratulations.”
Lord Mark Price, Founder of WorkL, said: “Many congratulations to this year's winners of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work, powered by WorkL. You should be very proud of your achievement of being recognised as one of the very best places to work. I have little doubt that these awards will help with both retention of your existing employees and drive recruitment of the best candidates into your organisations in the year ahead.”
This accolade comes off the back of many other significant recognitions achieved this year, with Xalient ranked among Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2024 by the Financial Times and Statista for the third consecutive year. For further information please go to The Sunday Times Best Places to Work, powered by WorkL, Awards Categories.
About Xalient
Xalient specializes in the convergence and holistic management of identity, cybersecurity, and networking to deliver secure connectivity within a zero-trust framework.
Offering world-class Identity solutions and services including IGA, PAM, customer identity, access enforcement and IAM solutions, Xalient also delivers transformative software-defined networking, cybersecurity technologies and managed services.
Established nine years ago to challenge traditional secure networking markets, Xalient has earned recognition as an award-winning global IT consulting and managed services provider. Headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in the USA and across Europe, Xalient boasts a client roster including industry leaders such as Kellogg’s, Avis Budget Group, WPP, and Keurig Dr Pepper.
Innovation drives Xalient's approach, exemplified by MARTINA, an AIOps tool designed to provide visibility and predictive monitoring, now empowering enterprises worldwide.
Xalient helps make the world’s largest brands more secure, resilient, adaptable, and responsive to change.
*Xalient was named among Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2024 by Financial Times and Statista for the third consecutive year.
