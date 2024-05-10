SGS and Skylo Announce Global Partnership for Non-Terrestrial Network Certification Testing
SGS to facilitate Skylo’s Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) certification programRYE, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce a global partnership with Skylo Technologies, a pioneer in Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), to power Skylo’s satellite network certification program for end modules and devices.
Through this partnership, SGS's extensive global network and expertise in compliance will accelerate the device certification process, ensuring adherence to the highest standards which result in a superior overall customer experience and device performance. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities in San Diego and Taipei will work in concert to ensure products’ compliance with Skylo's certification tests.
“We are excited to partner with Skylo, a leader in direct-to-device Non-Terrestrial Network services, to be their first authorized test lab,” said Charles Ly Wa Hoi, Head of Connectivity & Products and Health & Nutrition, SGS. “This collaboration offers a one-stop shop for Skylo’s certification program and ensures that cellular chipsets, modems, modules, and devices seamlessly integrate with their network.”
“Our collaboration with SGS ensures devices are compatible, ready and able to seamlessly use our network, ensuring efficient use of spectrum and reduced friction for users everywhere,” said Dr. Andrew Nuttall, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Skylo Technologies. “SGS’s unparalleled global reach and rigorous testing protocols will help us ensure that our products meet the robust safety and quality standards our customers demand, wherever they are on the planet.”
As industries increasingly demand ubiquitous connectivity for critical operations, the need for reliable and certified devices has never been more evident. Skylo's satellite communication network is designed to provide consistent and dependable connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved areas, without using carrier spectrum. By partnering with SGS, Skylo is reinforcing its dedication to excellence and its readiness to meet the diverse needs of a global customer base, instilling confidence in its capabilities.
To learn more about Skylo’s certification process, please visit Skylo Certified Devices.
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.
For further information, please contact:
Jackie Brown - PR Account Executive
Sugarloaf Marketing Ltd.
+44 7792 970919
jackie@sugarloafmarketing.com