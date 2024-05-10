NBAA Applauds Senate Passage of Long-Term FAA Reauthorization Bill

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, May 10, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) applauds the U.S. Senate for last night’s passage of a bipartisan, bicameral long-term reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA,) by a margin of 88-4.

Committee leaders in the House and Senate negotiated the compromise package passed by the Senate, which included Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), leaders of the U.S. Senate Commerce Science and Transportation Committee, along with U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Rep. Sam Graves (R-6-MO) and Ranking Member Rep. Rick Larsen (D-2-WA).

“We congratulate Committee Chair Cantwell, Ranking Member Cruz, Subcommittee Chair Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Ranking Member Jerry Moran (R-KS) for their leadership in passing this critical legislation to enable general aviation to thrive, drive economic prosperity and meet the evolving needs of businesses across the nation to ensure America remains the global leader in aviation,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

The measure contains a number of provisions supported by NBAA, including language to expand workforce development programs, improve aviation safety globally, provide funding for community airports and help integrate sustainable aviation technologies, such as advanced air mobility.

Earlier this week, more than 500 people from across the business aviation community joined NBAA in sending a letter urging congressional lawmakers to continue moving forward on the FAA bill.

The bill will next go to the House for consideration before it can be signed into law by the President. The House is expected to take up the bill next week.

In addition to passing a long-term authorization yesterday, the Senate passed a short-term extension of the current FAA authorization bill that will last through May 17, 2024.

