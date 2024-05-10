EGLE announces Inland Lake Shoreline Energy Assessment

Submit Release
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has developed a new assessment tool for assessing wave energy and erosion on inland lake shorelines. The Inland Lake Shoreline Energy Assessment standardizes evaluation of erosion and educates the public on important shoreline characteristics.

The assessment uses coastal engineering equations and current boating activity data, along with user-submitted information, to automatically provide an estimated wave height classification for the inland lake property of interest. Once the online assessment is submitted, a report is automatically emailed to the address provided. The report contains the estimated wave height classifications, pictures, and assessment responses on the energy that a site may experience.

