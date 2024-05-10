Announcing the Evolution of Trusty.care to Circle—Where Healthcare Comes Full Circle

Trusty.care rebrands as Circle with a broadened focus and commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusty.care is now Circle: Where Healthcare Comes Full Circle

Trusty.care announced a significant company milestone —a transition that marks a name change and an expansion of its mission and business capabilities. Trusty.care has evolved into Circle, a name that reflects the company’s broadened focus and commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare solutions while leveraging new technologies to have a greater impact on the insurance industry.

The name Circle embodies a full-circle approach to healthcare. It signifies a shift to encompassing the entire healthcare journey of individuals—especially older adults, and low-income or self-employed individuals. Circle's mission is to ensure access to essential healthcare services, and the new name highlights the act of circling back to the core needs of its customers through AI and data technologies.

Founded in 2018, Trusty.care began laying the groundwork for making healthcare more accessible and understandable for vulnerable populations. Trusty.care worked towards making the health insurance sales and customer experience easier, more cost-effective, and more connected for professionals and their customers through connected data. Now as Circle, this new 360 tool introduces a wider, comprehensive approach, ensuring that individuals can better navigate the health system, from signing up for the right health insurance to using and maintaining their relationships with health insurers or providers.

Health insurers and providers use many fragmented systems to support the journey of individuals to access health care and insurance. Circle was designed to enhance the experience of healthcare access, ensuring that essential services are utilized and valued. The innovative platform empowers health insurance companies and providers to effectively reach out to, sign up, and maintain a seamless relationship with their customers. The new name and logo reflect the broader change and evolution of the company beyond its original product to make it easier for professionals and their customers to experience consistency across all products and channels.

Circle has also announced the interconnectivity of all of the functionality of their in-market products plus new expanded services. The product and services have expanded from a sales enablement tool to including commission reporting and business analytics, CRM capabilities, and consumer marketing tools. The tools are designed to bridge the gap between health insurance companies, healthcare providers, and the communities they serve. By empowering the healthcare community with advanced AI technology and data insights, Circle helps facilitate a more inclusive and accessible healthcare environment.

“Today our name catches up with what we were always building towards— a fully connected community in the health care insurance space, driven by data. That community now includes the consumers themselves,” Joseph Schneier, CEO and co-founder, says. “We’ve evolved to cover more than just sales processes. The core experience of using the Circle platform is still committed to being faster, easier, and more connected than any other tools in the business. Our mission remains the same, we’re still working to make health insurance work better.”

Christy Boyd, SVP Business Development for Circle, says the legacy approaches used by many health plans, FMOs, and provider networks have held back the health insurance industry from being as efficient as possible. “Current processes still involve multiple vendors and long RFP cycles, with added costs that go along with complicated implementations and systems that don’t talk to each other. This is time and money our customers could have used to improve consumer health outcomes and increase their own profits. We are committed to solving this problem for all stakeholders.”