Flash Flood Guidance System Community: Member-to-Member Innovation for Operation

Floods are the deadliest natural hazards, striking numerous regions in the world each year. The projected increase in the intensity of extreme precipitation translates to an increase in the frequency and magnitude of pluvial floods – surface water and flash floods ( IPCC AR6 Synthesis Report: Climate Change 2023 ). This, combined with land use changes and increased population, negatively impacts flood-prone areas.

The project entered its “Sustainability Phase”, which includes upscaling FFGS coverage to 31 more countries in support of Early Warnings for All. In addition, in the Sustainability Phase, the responsibility for management and enhancement of the system and capacities will be handed over to global, regional, and national centers. As part of this journey, Members are developing tools for enhancing the effectiveness of flash flood forecasts and warning messages.

The FFGS User Training Workshop

During the workshop, TSMS introduced a suite of innovative tools designed to advance flash flood response and preparedness. The first one, a life-saving automated email warning system, alerts forecasters of potential flash floods, ensuring they receive alerts from FFGS anywhere in the world. The second tool offers a detailed visualization of flash flood threats on Google Maps. Lastly, a specialized application developed for Türkiye monitors Snow Water Potential, crucial for managing water resources and anticipating flood risks due to rapid snowmelt. This application supports sectors like energy, agriculture, and water management with enhanced preparedness and informed decision-making capabilities.

The primary objective of the Workshop was to train forecasters on the use of the post-processing tools developed by the TSMS to:

monitor FFGS products more precisely,

issue flash flood early warnings more effectively,

provide forecasters with timely and effective data and products.