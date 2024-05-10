PUTTING CARE INTO HEALTHCARE: CELEBRATING NURSES, THE SUPERHEROES IN SCRUBS

Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system. We need to invest more in the profession to attract and retain skills that will improve our healthcare system.

Investments into the nursing profession will support a more robust healthcare system, which is critically important with the expected advent of National Health Insurance.” — Thuli Dlungwana, COO Crestcare

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, the nursing profession plays a critical role in the effective functioning of health systems - a shortage of nurses often leads to challenges in the provision of quality healthcare, especially in communities where it’s needed the most.

National Nurses Week is commemorated from 6 - 12 May annually. The 2024 celebrations are aptly themed “The economic power of care,” recognising nursing as a serious profession in the health of any economy.

Thuli Dlungwana, Chief Operations Officer Crestcare Hospital Group commented: “Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system - without their skills, the system would collapse. As we stand with the nation in saluting our nurses’ “power of care”, as a country, we need to start investing more into the profession to attract and retain skills that will improve our health care system, whether in the private or public sector.”

“Investments into the nursing profession will support a more robust healthcare system, which is critically important with the expected advent of National Health Insurance. It further indirectly supports economic growth and will help bridge the brain-drain as some nurses look outside of South Africa for better economic and professional opportunities.”

Established in 2004, Crestcare is a portfolio company of private equity firm and impact investment manager, Summit Africa. Its private hospitals include Crestcare Zoutpansberg in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo; Crestcare Nelspruit, Apex Soweto Day Hospital in Soweto, Gauteng, as well as Crestcare Malmesbury, in the Western Cape, opening in August 2024.

“South Africa not only has a shortage of nurses – the country has a significant structural undersupply of quality secondary and tertiary healthcare services especially in peri-urban, rural and township areas. We invest in and support trusted healthcare providers of acute, day hospital, step down facilities and mental healthcare services in underserviced areas. Through Crestcare, we provide affordable quality healthcare for over 30,000 patients, annually,” said Ngange Nongogo, Partner and Value Add Lead for Private Equity at Summit Africa.

Data from the South African Nursing Council shows that the number of nurses in both the private and public sectors increased from 123 755 in 1998 to 271 047 in 2022 – with the nurse-to-patient ratio sitting at 224. In addition, South Africa has 22 090 nurses in the public health sector – and more than 30% of these nurses will retire in the next 10 years with a further 38% expected in the decade after, according to the Department of Health.

“This puts pressure on the healthcare systems and on the nurses, especially given the growing population” said Dlungwana.

“The shortage of nurses is a global concern, and we believe investing in the profession through training and development as well as prioritising the well-being of nurses within the healthcare system will improve the quality of healthcare services as well as help us as a country to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals and improve global health as a collective,” said Kit Wostenholm Chief Executive Officer at Crestcare.

Wostenholm said Crestcare’s objective is to provide affordable quality healthcare and aims to have 800 beds within the next two years in peri-urban, rural and township areas.

Crestcare’s facilities have direct impact on job creation and economic opportunities for the local population. For example, each hospital bed creates up to 1.5 direct jobs, while Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in surrounding areas also benefit by up to R1 million annual revenue for every R1 million that Crestcare invests in a hospital facility services such as laundry, catering and security.

Dlungwana said to ensure healthcare facilities are adequately staffed with nurses – stakeholders within the healthcare system need to value healthcare as an investment and not a cost. This includes expanding nursing education programs and increase the number of training schools. “When there is a good pipeline of nurses in training, we eliminate the situation where experienced nurses are retiring and leaving a gap in the health system.”

“Nurses are not only instrumental in the provision of healthcare resulting in the recovery of patients – they contribute immensely to building healthier communities,” added Wostenholm.