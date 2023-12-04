INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS BRING THE HEAT AT SOUTH AFRICA’S RICHEST AMATEUR PADEL TOURNAMENT

Balwin padel Tournament winners Dani Martinez and Alvaro Matador

SANDTON, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was not only the heatwave in Gauteng, South Africa that resulted in soaring temperatures recently - Spanish pair Dani Martinez and Alvaro Matador also brought the heat, walking away with top honours at the inaugural Balwin Sport Padel Tournament, held from 23 to 26 November at the unique Thaba Eco Estate south of Johannesburg.

Dutch duo Moos Sporken and Nikander Damianos were crowned runners-up, whilst the female competition was an all-South African affair as Marné Roos and Debbie van Aswegen took the top podium against Jackie Booth and Lucinda Gibbs in a tightly contested final.

Labeled the richest amateur Padel tournament in South Africa, with 160 players vying for their share of the R375 000 total cash pool. Padel is recognized as the world’s fastest growing sport, and the tournament was well supported by approximately 2 000 spectators over the four days and an impressive 6 400 online viewers around the globe.

Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin Properties commented:

“The important thing about Padel is that it connects people, regardless of skill and physical ability.

“Hosting this tournament not only provided a unique opportunity for amateur players to test their mettle against some of the best local and international contenders in the world but promoted a healthier lifestyle amongst our clients, staff, and all South Africans in general.”

As part of its awareness drive, Balwin Properties, a developer that cares about environmentally responsible building practices and the delivery of high-quality apartments to its valued clients, indicated that similar tournaments are in the pipeline, which will be announced in due course.

“Balwin has always led the way in sustainable building practices and lifestyle estates, and I believe that our padel courts will become important differentiators in a tough housing market.

“A huge thank-you goes to all the local and international players who made the event such as spectacle, as well as to the local supporters for their enthusiasm, despite the sweltering temperatures.

“In the coming months, we will be adding to our collection, with six courts each at our flagship Munyaka development, at Izinga Eco Estate in uMhlanga, and at Mooikloof Eco Estate,” Brookes added.

Tournament organizer Sebastian Brokmann commented:

“It was really fun to organise this tournament and great to see the international pros and local padel community mixing it up really well. Padel is accessible, easy to learn and connects people more than any other sport.

“Padel has really taken off in South Africa and we look forward to hosting more events in the future.”

The event was hosted by Balwin Sport at the iconic Thaba Lifestyle centre, a world-class 6-Star Green Star-rated recreational facility. The Sports Centre is family-focused and caters to a host of outdoor activities, including two premium Padel courts, two 5v5 soccer fields, an Olympic 3v3 basketball half court, running and mountain biking trails in pristine nature, as well as a skate park designed by South African Olympiad, Dallas Oberholzer.

“Residents of Thaba Eco Estate have automatic Platinum Membership access to all the sports amenities; however, the public can also enjoy these world-class facilities on a tiered membership package or pay-as-you-play basis,” said Brookes.

In addition to the superb sports facilities, residents and members have access to additional offerings at Thaba Lifestyle centre including a fully equipped Training Science gym, CSpa Wellness, restaurant, courier, concierge and laundromat services, a kiddie’s gym and pool.

