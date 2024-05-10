Solomon Islands hosts bilateral meeting with Serbian envoy.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck during discussions with the Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, Nikola Stojanovic.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck met with the Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, Nikola Stojanovic in Honiara on Thursday (9th May 2024).

Mr. Stojanovic was in Honiara on a day stop-over in his current tour of Pacific Islands Countries in his capacity as the Special Envoy of the President of the National Assembly. The visit was aimed at fostering political dialogue between the Republic of Serbia and Solomon Islands, whilst enhancing bilateral cooperation across various multilateral platforms.

Mr. Stojanovic used the opportunity to convey congratulatory remarks from the Republic of Serbia Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marko Djuric to the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka.

An invitation was extended on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, to the Foreign Minister – Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka, to visit Serbia during his term in office as an opportunity to continue bilateral discussions at the ministerial-level.

A number of Bilateral and Multilateral issues was discussed by the two officials. Among Bilateral issues included visa reciprocal arrangement, scholarship opportunities and sports cooperation through Tennis, Basketball and Soccer. The special envoy also extended an invitation for Solomon Islands to be part of the 2027 specialised Exposition that will be hosted in Belgrade, Serbia.

On further enhancing bilateral cooperation, the officials agreed on establishing Political Dialogue mechanisms to enable avenues to foster cooperation between Solomon Islands and Serbia.

On the multilateral front, they discussed the Dayton Peace Agreement and the dynamics of the European sub region.

Permanent Secretary, Collin Beck acknowledge the Special Envoy’s commitment and opportunity to have the bilateral meeting and expressed Solomon Islands optimism on the future of Solomon Islands- Serbia relations.

He stated, there is potential for deeper engagement and cooperation through the leadership of Solomon Islands new Government for National Unity and Transformation.

Permanent Secretary Beck stressed Solomon Islands commitment to strengthening relations with Serbia, the Ministry is currently processing a request for the accreditation of Ambassador, H.E Rade Stefanovic as Non- Resident Ambassador of the Republic Of Serbia to the Solomon Islands based in Canberra, Australia.

Solomon Islands and Serbia established diplomatic relations in 2021, which also saw the signing of a Joint Communique centred on promoting cooperation and collective efforts to address mutual priorities on the bilateral and multilateral level.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE