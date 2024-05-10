Minister Lindiwe Zulu conducts oversight visit to SASSA local office in KwaZulu-Natal, 10 May

Minister Zulu conducts oversight visit to SASSA local office

Yesterday, the Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu concluded an oversight visit to SASSA Local Office in Umnini area under eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.

The SASSA Local office operates at Umnini Thusong Centre and covers areas including Umgababa, Magabeni, Mfume, Mashiwase, Illovu, Amanzimtoti and Inkwali, amongst others. Currently, the SASSA Local Office provides services to 26 730 social grants beneficiaries to the tune of over R37 million rand per month.

The purpose of the Minister’s visit to the SASSA Local Office was to assess the implementation of the One-Day Turn-Around Grant Application Business Model in respect of customers visiting the office. This is aimed at ensuring that grant applications are received, processed and applicants are informed of the outcome of their outcomes of their application on the same day.

Minister Zulu also used the opportunity to interact with social grants applicants and beneficiaries who expressed satisfaction with the level of customer service at SASSA Local Office.

As part of the Child Protection Month which be launched on May 19 under the theme: Protecting South Africa's children: 30 years on, Minister Zulu will engage with the leaders of the South African National Taxi Council and learner transport operators in KwaZulu-Natal. As the people who interacts with children on a daily basis, the aim of the Minister’s engagement with learner transport operators is to encourage them to get them actively involved in child protection measures.

Minister Zulu will conclude the Ministerial Outreach Programme by hosting the Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme with traditional leaders to inform them about alternative SASSA cash pay points. Following the closure of SASSA cash pay points, traditional leaders have sought audience with the Minister to discuss measures this matter.

The highlight of the Ministerial Outreach Programme will be the official opening of the new SASSA office at Bridge City, KwaMashu.

Members of the media are invited to join Minister Zulu’s outreach programme scheduled as follows:

Engagement with SANTACO learner transport operators:

Date: Friday, 10 May 2024

Venue: Southern Sun Elangeni, eThekwini

Time: 08h00

Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme:

Date: Friday, 10 May 2024

Venue: Don McKenzie Sportsground, KwaNyuswa

Time: 09h30-11h30

Official opening of new SASSA office:

Date: Friday, 10 May 2024

Venue: Bridge City, KwaMashu

Time: 13h00

