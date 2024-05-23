Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,993 in the last 365 days.

Power Diary Named a Leader in the Medical Practice Management Report by Real Users on G2

Power Diary proudly announces its success at the G2 Spring 2024 awards, earning accolades across multiple categories including Users Love Us and Leader designations

Power Diary practice management software on a desktop, laptop, and smartphone, showing a detailed appointment calendar. The setup includes a white desk with a keyboard and a vase with a monstera plant, creating a clean and professional workspace.

Empowering health practitioners with organized and efficient practice management software.

Power Diary leads in G2's Medical Practice Management rankings and earns top honors for user satisfaction.

G2's recognition affirms our commitment to creating impactful software for healthcare professionals, so they can focus on their patients. Thanks to our loyal customers for inspiring our innovation.”
— Damien Adler, Co-Founder
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary today announced that their health practice management software has been named a Leader in Medical Practice Management by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Additionally, Power Diary currently ranks 1st of 512 in G2’s Medical Practice Management category.

Power Diary has also been named a Momentum Leader and Leader, Small-Business, in the Medical Practice Management Report. This recognition is based on real users' responses to each of the Medical Practice Management-related questions featured in the G2 review form.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from G2 once again. It serves as a powerful affirmation of our focus on creating software that allows healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most - their patients. Our heartfelt thanks to our customers, whose insights and loyalty inspire us to keep innovating." - Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success at Power Diary

Power Diary achieved this distinction in the Medical Practice Management Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the category. A product must have received 10 or more reviews for inclusion in the report.

"While over 150,000 different software products and services are featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback."

To learn more about what real users have to say about Power Diary (or leave your own review), visit G2's Power Diary review page.

###
ABOUT POWER DIARY

Power Diary is an online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), custom treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, invoicing, an online booking portal, 2-way SMS chat, and more!

Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding. Clients range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location practices.

Danielle Hopkinson
Power Diary
danielle.hopkinson@powerdiary.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Power Diary Named a Leader in the Medical Practice Management Report by Real Users on G2

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more