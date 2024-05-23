Power Diary Named a Leader in the Medical Practice Management Report by Real Users on G2
Power Diary proudly announces its success at the G2 Spring 2024 awards, earning accolades across multiple categories including Users Love Us and Leader designations
Power Diary leads in G2's Medical Practice Management rankings and earns top honors for user satisfaction.
G2's recognition affirms our commitment to creating impactful software for healthcare professionals, so they can focus on their patients. Thanks to our loyal customers for inspiring our innovation.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary today announced that their health practice management software has been named a Leader in Medical Practice Management by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Additionally, Power Diary currently ranks 1st of 512 in G2’s Medical Practice Management category.
— Damien Adler, Co-Founder
Power Diary has also been named a Momentum Leader and Leader, Small-Business, in the Medical Practice Management Report. This recognition is based on real users' responses to each of the Medical Practice Management-related questions featured in the G2 review form.
"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from G2 once again. It serves as a powerful affirmation of our focus on creating software that allows healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most - their patients. Our heartfelt thanks to our customers, whose insights and loyalty inspire us to keep innovating." - Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success at Power Diary
Power Diary achieved this distinction in the Medical Practice Management Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the category. A product must have received 10 or more reviews for inclusion in the report.
"While over 150,000 different software products and services are featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback."
To learn more about what real users have to say about Power Diary (or leave your own review), visit G2's Power Diary review page.
ABOUT POWER DIARY
Power Diary is an online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), custom treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, invoicing, an online booking portal, 2-way SMS chat, and more!
Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding. Clients range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location practices.
