Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,467 in the last 365 days.

WEYTEC presents a new streamlined solution with smartUX plus

Woman in front of 2 monitors using one standard keyboard and mouse

WEYTEC smartUX plus

UNTERENGSTRINGEN, SWITZERLAND, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEY Technology (WEYTEC), a leading global provider of high-performance workplace solutions on trading floors and in control rooms, is stepping up its offering for organizations with simpler operational requirements. Recognizing their need for rapid, robust and responsive systems, it has created a smart solution to benefit these businesses and their fast-moving working environments: smartUX plus.

The smartUX plus solution is designed to deliver simplicity and efficiency at an affordable price for more streamlined operations. It offers tried-and-true features and benefits of other cutting-edge WEYTEC solutions on a scale that suits organizations working on a smaller scale. The familiar ergonomic design and user-friendly interface meet “one keyboard, one mouse” operation, with keyboard shortcuts and configured presets designed to make switching between up to 16 sources swift and simple. Response times are ultra-rapid thanks to minimal latency, enabling fast-paced decision-making where it’s needed most.

Security is crucial for organizations operating within smaller margins where stability is key. smartUX plus is a remarkably resilient system offering peerless redundancy and features cutting-edge encryption technology for maximum peace of mind – so operators can focus on running and growing their business.

Small businesses are constantly evolving, and smartUX plus offers the flexibility and scalability to keep pace with change. It can be upgraded to full-scale WDP MX® solutions so organizations can take advantage of more innovative functions and features from WEYTEC as they expand. This safeguards their investment in the long term, as smartUX plus grows with them. The result? A streamlined solution from WEYTEC that does more for every organization.

Sharmon Greenky
WEY Technology AG
+ +41 44 751 89 40
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

WEYTEC presents a new streamlined solution with smartUX plus

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Technology, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more