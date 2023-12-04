Introducing WDP MX®: WEYTEC presents its latest innovative workplace solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Control rooms and trading floors are increasingly stressful and dynamic places to work. In these high-pressure environments, employees are called upon to simultaneously track and manage numerous systems and processes to ensure the smooth running of crucial operations in mission-critical sectors. That’s where WEYTEC comes in: with WDP MX®, the newest evolution of its WEYTEC distributionPLATFORM – a workplace solution that is setting new standards for user experience and performance.
WDP MX® is the culmination of intensive development processes designed to take WEYTEC’s innovative, future-forward workplace technologies to the next level. “MX” stands for “Maximum Experience” – and the solution is about taking every plus-point of the WEYTEC distributionPLATFORM to the maximum to secure the ultimate in performance for the user. All hardware and software have been developed and manufactured in Switzerland in line with WEYTEC’s stringent standards for quality. The in-house approach enables the company to focus specifically on its customers’ needs.
WDP MX® offers an array of enhanced products and features designed to make life easier in control rooms and on trading floors. It combines analogue and digital signals from systems and video walls onto a single, standalone IP network that’s also suitable for integrating third-party systems – creating a one-stop solution for busy employees. Customers can configure a streamlined and simple setup or a highly redundant system designed with multiple sites and disaster recovery features to protect critical resources and assure Business Continuity in the event of unforeseen incidents. With plenty of space at ergonomically designed workplaces, reduced distraction from noise and heat emissions, and the use of the multifunctional smartTOUCH keyboard, users can control all their systems with ease. State-of-the-art AES128 encryption technology for critical communications and HTTPS certificates to protect web traffic take security to the next level. The result is another high-performance workplace solution for mission-critical sectors from WEYTEC – allowing workers to focus on what matters.
Sharmon Greenky
WDP MX® is the culmination of intensive development processes designed to take WEYTEC’s innovative, future-forward workplace technologies to the next level. “MX” stands for “Maximum Experience” – and the solution is about taking every plus-point of the WEYTEC distributionPLATFORM to the maximum to secure the ultimate in performance for the user. All hardware and software have been developed and manufactured in Switzerland in line with WEYTEC’s stringent standards for quality. The in-house approach enables the company to focus specifically on its customers’ needs.
WDP MX® offers an array of enhanced products and features designed to make life easier in control rooms and on trading floors. It combines analogue and digital signals from systems and video walls onto a single, standalone IP network that’s also suitable for integrating third-party systems – creating a one-stop solution for busy employees. Customers can configure a streamlined and simple setup or a highly redundant system designed with multiple sites and disaster recovery features to protect critical resources and assure Business Continuity in the event of unforeseen incidents. With plenty of space at ergonomically designed workplaces, reduced distraction from noise and heat emissions, and the use of the multifunctional smartTOUCH keyboard, users can control all their systems with ease. State-of-the-art AES128 encryption technology for critical communications and HTTPS certificates to protect web traffic take security to the next level. The result is another high-performance workplace solution for mission-critical sectors from WEYTEC – allowing workers to focus on what matters.
Sharmon Greenky
WEY Technology AG
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube