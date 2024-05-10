Measurements Gone Wrong: The Impact of Metrology Errors Webinar
EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, will hold a webinar, “Measurements Gone Wrong: Understanding the Impact of Metrology Errors.”
This free session, set for 2 p.m. EDT on June 6, will delve into the critical consequences of measurement uncertainty inaccuracies, the fallout from improper calibration, cost-cutting measures, and other pivotal metrology topics.
Presented by Morehouse president Henry Zumbrun, this session will delve into the practical implications of metrology errors, using real-world examples to illustrate the importance of understanding metrological concepts. This webinar is a reminder of how crucial it is to understand the correct requirements and how even minor miscalculations can lead to significant consequences.
Registration information is found at https://mhforce.com/force-training/
Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly and save money. The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition.
Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at info@mhforce.com or www.mhforce.com
Steven Infanti
