Measurements Gone Wrong: The Impact of Metrology Errors Webinar

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, will hold a webinar , “ Measurements Gone Wrong: Understanding the Impact of Metrology Errors.”This free session, set for 2 p.m. EDT on June 6, will delve into the critical consequences of measurement uncertainty inaccuracies, the fallout from improper calibration, cost-cutting measures, and other pivotal metrology topics.Presented by Morehouse president Henry Zumbrun, this session will delve into the practical implications of metrology errors, using real-world examples to illustrate the importance of understanding metrological concepts. This webinar is a reminder of how crucial it is to understand the correct requirements and how even minor miscalculations can lead to significant consequences.Registration information is found at https://mhforce.com/force-training/ Companies worldwide rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly and save money. The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.About Morehouse Instrument CompanyMorehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition.Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at info@mhforce.com or www.mhforce.com