First patients use Clinitouch technology for chronic condition management in Ghana

Patients with hypertension and diabetes in Ghana can monitor their health from home, in a project that represents a major step forward for healthcare in Ghana.

GHANA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accra-based Equity Health Insurance is transforming access to healthcare in Ghana with remote monitoring technology. The service, which launched last month, is being offered to at-risk patients through Equity Health Insurance's network of clinics.

Dedicated to bringing care closer to home, the leading insurance provider has teamed up with Clinitouch, a UK-based remote patient monitoring platform with over a decade of proven results in the UK’s National Health Service.

Through this platform, patients can now record their symptoms and input relevant health readings such as blood pressure, or blood glucose levels – all from home. This helps clinical teams to quickly spot any changes in the patient’s symptoms, so they can get the care they need sooner.

At a time when it can be difficult to travel to regular, in-person clinic appointments, this technology is paving the way for better access to both frequent and convenient high-quality healthcare.

With the first patients already onboarded, this service will continue to be rolled out across Equity Health Insurance’s clinics, with plans to collaborate with other accredited Health Service Providers to extend the service to the wider Ghanaian community.

Elton Fredrick Afari, CEO of Equity Health Insurance, commented: “As an indigenous organisation, Equity Health Insurance’s goal is to continuously improve healthcare, driven by patient needs and satisfaction. Our innovative collaboration with Clinitouch exemplifies our dedication to improving healthcare outcomes for our community, using an innovative approach to deliver excellent customer-centric services, in a cost-effective and timely manner.”

Bruce Adams, Commercial Director at Clinitouch, added: “Equity Health Insurance’s passion for delivering better healthcare through collaboration and harnessing health technology is exactly what we look for in a partner. Launching this project is a huge milestone for the Ghanaian community and together, we have the opportunity to make a real, long-lasting difference to many lives. I am looking forward to seeing this service being rolled out to patients across the country, and a further extension to our collaborations across Africa.”

Clinitouch technology is now being expanded into multiple new territories worldwide via a global partnership programme backed by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade.

This announcement in Ghana marks Clinitouch's fourth collaboration in Africa following projects launching in South Africa, Namibia and Nigeria. In total, digital health projects using Clinitouch technology are now being designed across 13 countries and five continents.

Companies who are interested in introducing the technology to their respective countries are encouraged to apply for the program.

For more information about Clinitouch and the Partner Program, visit www.clinitouch.com.

