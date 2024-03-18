Clinitouch partnership brings remote monitoring tech to the Middle East

Musleh Alchalabi & Bruce Adams Musleh Alchalabi, Bruce Adams & Dr. Aphrodite Spanou

HoopoeView Ltd are the first in the region to join the Clinitouch Partner Program, as digital transformation continues across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Coming together is progress, but actually working together is a success and this is what we are witnessing here.” — Dr. Aphrodite Spanou, UK’s Department for International Trade

SAUDI ARABIA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providing healthcare beyond hospitals is the main focus for a transformative new partnership, as Riyadh-based HoopoeView Ltd become the first organisation to deliver Clinitouch in the Middle East.

The remote patient monitoring technology has over a decade of proven results in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and enables medical professionals to track people’s health from anywhere, helping to provide enhanced healthcare outside of hospitals.

This new partnership aligns with the Saudi government’s Healthcare Sector Transformation Programme and ‘Vision 2030’ agenda, which is designed to ensure healthcare delivery is more comprehensive, effective, and integrated than ever before.

Through the Clinitouch platform, patients can complete health questionnaires and input vital signs from home, providing real-time remote symptom monitoring that enables more timely interventions. Drawing from Clinitouch’s remote patient monitoring technology success at scale across the NHS, the project aims to improve access to care, helping to minimise clinical overcrowding and reducing strain on hospitals.

HoopoeView Ltd and Clinitouch will work together and with clinicians in the region to design dedicated pathways for use in Saudi Arabia, ensuring it meets the needs of every member of society.

The partnership was officially announced at Arab Health in Dubai in January, with senior representatives from HoopoeView and Clinitouch meeting to sign contracts, supported by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade.

Speaking at the ceremony, Musleh Alchalabi, CEO at HoopoeView, said: “We're thrilled to officially collaborate with Clinitouch. This partnership marks the beginning of a journey filled with innovation and shared commitment to advancing healthcare. Special thanks to the Clinitouch team for their dedication and effort. We’re looking forward to making a lasting impact together.”

Bruce Adams, Commercial Director at Clinitouch, added: “I am thrilled to announce our first partnership in the Middle East with HoopoeView. We’ve been impressed with the team’s passion to make a massive impact on patient care through innovative health technology. This is a hugely exciting opportunity to help patients in Saudi Arabia across multiple health conditions and I am looking forward to seeing the first projects take shape.”

Dr. Aphrodite Spanou, Director for Healthcare, Life Sciences & Chemicals, at the UK’s Department for International Trade (DBT), commented: “Coming together is progress, but actually working together is a success and this is what we are witnessing here. This is a future partnership that will include many successes and I’m delighted on behalf of the DBT and Healthcare UK to see it progress.”

With proven results in the UK since 2011, Clinitouch has long-lasting relationships with the NHS, using remote monitoring technology to connect patients with their clinical teams from home.

The technology is now being expanded into multiple new territories worldwide via a global partnership program that’s backed by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. This announcement in Saudia Arabia follows previous launches across the UK, India and Namibia, with digital health projects now being designed across 12 countries and five continents.

Companies who are interested in introducing the technology to their respective countries are encouraged to apply for the program.

For more information about Clinitouch and the Partner Program, visit www.clinitouch.com.

