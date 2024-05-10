C&G Regulatory Solutions Limited to Provide Non-Contentious Legal Services, Providing Comprehensive Support to Clients
C&G Regulatory Solutions Limited Expands Services to Include Non-Contentious Legal Offerings, Providing Comprehensive Support to ClientsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C&G Regulatory Solutions Limited (“C&G”), a leading regulatory consultancy, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its service offerings to include certain non-contentious legal services. With this strategic move, C&G will now provide clients with a comprehensive one-stop solution for operational legal and compliance support.
Under the guidance of recently qualified Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (“CILEX”) CEO, Alexander Culley, C&G will offer a range of legal services including legal advice and drafting or negotiating agreements. These services are designed to complement C&G’s existing compliance consultancy services, providing clients with seamless support across all their legal and regulatory needs.
"We are excited to take this significant step in enhancing the services we offer to our clients," said Alexander Culley. "By integrating selected non-contentious legal services into our portfolio, we can now provide small and medium-sized firms with a competitively priced alternative to city law firms for their non-contentious legal support needs."
The addition of legal services will be particularly beneficial for firms seeking FCA authorisation or registration support, as these applications often require legal advice alongside operational compliance assistance. With C&G's expertise in both areas, clients can expect streamlined processes and comprehensive support throughout their regulatory journey.
"Our goal is to empower our clients with the tools and guidance they need to navigate the complex regulatory landscape effectively," added Alexander Culley. "With our expanded service offerings, we are well-positioned to serve as trusted partners in their success."
For firms seeking operational legal and compliance support, C&G now offers a holistic solution tailored to their specific needs. From initial consultations to ongoing support, C&G’s team of experts is dedicated to delivering high-quality services with a focus on efficiency and client satisfaction.
About C&G:
C&G is a leading regulatory consultancy providing comprehensive support to financial services firms in navigating the complexities of regulatory compliance. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, C&G helps clients to find effective compliance solutions that enable them to pursue their commercial goals with confidence.
