Dover and done with

The defection of Dover MP Natalie Elphicke shocked both the Conservatives and, it seems, most of the Labour Party. The FT’s Lucy Fisher joined the podcast team to weigh up another a big twist in the Westminster soap opera.

Meanwhile, a massive government data breach has sent Whitehall into a panic. But how big is the problem, who is responsible and how can this type of thing be stopped?

Plus: How to complete the half-done job of English devolution? A new IfG job has a plan.

Plus: Who really runs Whitehall? Another IfG report reveals everything you need to do know about the country’s top civil servants.

