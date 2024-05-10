Buggyra is set to enter its hardest endurance race of the season yet: the 24 Hours of Portimao

The Buggyra ZM Racing team arrives in Portimao, Portugal, as leaders of the GT4 class in the 24H Series championship. But defending that position won't be easy.

PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL, May 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This weekend, the usual crew of Aliyyah Koloc, Adam Lacko and David Vršecký, supplemented by the experienced Jarek Janiš — will face their first 24-hour race of the year.With 24 hours, the Portimao race is the longest in the 24H Series calendar so far this year. Therefore, the Buggyra ZM Racing crew of Aliyyah Koloc, Adam Lacko and David Vršecký will get additional support behind the wheel of their Mercedes AMG GT4 by CzechJarek Janiš, a two-time participant in the Le Mans 24 Hours. "I'm glad I got the chance to drive a race car again. An endurance race is always a great experience and a challenge. In addition to the battle on the track, I will also try to use my experience in the pits, for example, by choosing the strategy," says the renowned race engineer."The endurance season is in full swing. We are happy with the first two races, but that doesn't mean we are resting on our laurels. A 24-hour race is always a great test of physical and mental strength. We will do our best to succeed again in the world of endurance, where we are still seen as newcomers," says Jan Kalivoda, Buggyra's Head of Communications.The 24H Series returns to Portimao after a one-year break, but for Buggyra, it is another new circuit. "Portimao is a beautiful track. It has elevation changes and interesting corners where sometimes you can't see the exit. You never get bored on that track . I've practiced on the simulator, so I'm ready. But, of course, the most important thing will be to quickly find the race rhythm during the training sessions," explains Adam Lacko.19-year-old Aliyyah Koloc is continuing her challenging season, combining rally raids with equally demanding circuit endurance races . "I enjoy alternating between different cars and disciplines. And since I don't want to underestimate anything; I prepare 100% for every race, both physically in the gym and from a driving perspective on the simulator," explains Aliyyah.David Vršecký noted that even though the elevation of the Portimao circuit is half that of Brno, it is still a serious up-and-down drive. "From what I've experienced on the simulator, it's like a roller coaster. Just look from the start line at the descent into the first corner. That's where even Formula One drivers have had trouble. I'm curious to see how the whole field will align at the start," mused David, who will also be mentoring Aliyyah Koloc in Portugal.The 24-hour race in Portimao will run continuously from 12 p.m. noon on Saturday to 12 pm noon on Sunday.