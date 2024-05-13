Cloud Manufacturing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cloud Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The cloud manufacturing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $163.00 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cloud manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $163.00 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%.

The growth in the cloud manufacturing market is due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing. North America region is expected to hold the largest cloud manufacturing market share. Major players in the cloud manufacturing market include Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation.

Cloud Manufacturing Market Segments

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Industry Vertical: Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare, Semiconductor Electronics, Automotive, Metal And Machinery Manufacturing, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global cloud manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cloud manufacturing refers to the manufacturing model that leverages cloud computing technologies to streamline and optimize manufacturing processes, enabling remote access, collaboration, scalability, and data-driven decision-making for improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness. It allows for integrating and coordinating various manufacturing resources, including equipment, facilities, software tools, and expertise, into a virtualized environment accessible remotely, allowing manufacturers to dynamically allocate and utilize resources according to demand, optimize production processes, collaborate with partners and suppliers more efficiently, and adapt quickly to changing market conditions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cloud Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3. Cloud Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cloud Manufacturing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cloud Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cloud Manufacturing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cloud Manufacturing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

