Queen Afua to be Honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
H.E. Davisha L. Johnson Goodwill Ambassador, Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award Honoree
Celebrating Decades of Dedication to Holistic Health and Wellness
I congratulate Queen Afua on being a Presidential Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree. Your efforts in holistic health have transformed lives and set a new standard for wellness.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Message Media is delighted to announce that Queen Afua, esteemed author and holistic healer, will be honored with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award through the Joseph R. Biden Administration. This prestigious accolade will be presented by Honorable Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, Founder of the Organization of World Leaders (OWL) and former Chairwoman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus; in recognition of Queen Afua’s outstanding contributions to holistic health and wellness.
— Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler
The award presentation will be led by the esteemed Minority Caucus Chief Deputy Whip, Honorable Sandra Givens Scott. This ceremony, at the Georgia State Capitol, celebrates Queen Afua's unwavering dedication to improving humanity through her pioneering work in womb wellness, the Heal Thyself movement and holistic health practices, which have transformed countless lives globally.
Queen Afua’s innovative approach, merging ancient African traditions with contemporary natural health practices, has illuminated the path to a healthier, more fulfilling life for many. As the CEO of the City of Wellness Enterprises LLC she continues to inspire and guide individuals toward holistic living. Her innovative approach to fighting diseases through natural health practices has made her a beacon of wellness and empowerment.
Additional Honoree:
On the same day, H.E. Davisha L. Johnson will be honored with the Georgia Outstanding Global Citizens Award. Nominated by the Minority Caucus Chief Deputy Whip, Honorable Sandra Givens Scott, and awarded by the Secretary of State, this recognition celebrates her as the next Goodwill Ambassador of Georgia.
H.E. Davisha L. Johnson's accomplishments include founding a global nonprofit spanning 28 States in the US and 22 African countries, starting a Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and being selected for the United Nations database of CSOs. Her journey from a teenage mother to a global leader is a testament to self-determination and action.
The ceremony will be held at the Georgia State Capitol. The public is invited to join this celebration and should RSVP in advance.
Event Details:
Date: May 17, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location: Georgia State Capitol (Rotunda)
RSVP: amirah@truemessage.media
For more information, please contact us at 404-445-0955.
Queen Afua’s recognition as a Presidential Joe R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree and H.E. Davisha L. Johnson’s honor as the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award recipient mark significant achievements in holistic health and global citizenship. Their dedication and service continue to inspire and uplift communities worldwide.
About Organization of World Leaders (OWL):
The Organization of World Leaders (OWL) is committed to recognizing and honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to society through leadership, innovation, and service. By celebrating these achievements, OWL aims to inspire future generations to pursue excellence and make a positive impact on the world.
Amirah Ansaar
True Message Media
+1 404-445-0955
