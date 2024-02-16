Submit Release
Queen Afua Wellness Institute Launches 12-Week Online Sacred Woman Rites of Passage Program

Empowering Women on a Journey of Self-Discovery and Healing with Queen Afua's Sacred Woman Rites of Passage Program

Sacred Woman is a path and journey for inner freedom, a road map to Divinity. Sacred Woman consciousness is the ultimate answer to planetary healing.”
— Queen Afua
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen Afua Wellness Institute is proud to announce the launch of its 12-Week Online Sacred Woman Rites of Passage Program, starting on March 31st, 2024. This transformative program is based on Queen Afua's best-selling book, Sacred Woman, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The Sacred Woman Rites of Passage program is designed to empower women to connect with their inner wisdom and embrace their divine femininity. Through a series of online workshops, participants will embark on a journey of self-discovery, healing, and spiritual awakening.

"We are thrilled to offer this program to women around the world," said Queen Afua, founder of the Queen Afua Wellness Institute. "The Sacred Woman Rites of Passage is a powerful tool for personal growth and transformation. It is an honor to guide women on this sacred journey."

The program will cover various topics, including holistic health, nutrition, herbal medicine, and ancient African natural lifestyle. Participants will also have access to a supportive community of like-minded women, providing a nurturing environment and sisterhood for growth and healing.

Registration for the 12-Week Online Sacred Woman Rites of Passage Program is now open. Spaces are limited, so interested participants are encouraged to sign up early.

For more information or to register, please visit https://queenafua.com

About Queen Afua Wellness Institute:

Queen Afua Wellness Institute is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness through holistic practices and ancient wisdom. Founded by Queen Afua, a renowned holistic health practitioner, the institute offers a range of programs, workshops, and products that promote healing and transformation for men , women and youth.

