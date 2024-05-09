Youth Salute Celebrates Five-Year Partnership with UNO

The Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Youth Salute program is celebrating its five-year partnership with the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), which provides scholarship opportunities for local student leaders.

Youth Salute, sponsored by the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership, is a program that recognizes high school students who maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and take on leadership roles within their schools and communities. It also offers support to those students with seminars, workshops, and scholarship opportunities with local universities.

Debbie Brown, the executive board member of Youth Salute, wants to recognize not only the excellent students who are part of this program, but also the universities that see the value of partnering with Youth Salute.

“[Universities] find the value in being able to connect with student leaders. They can recruit students in the local community and support their growth within the community,” Brown said. She has observed the importance of showing students that when they stay in the area, they can receive the support and development to achieve their ambitions in local universities and careers.

UNO has been honored to be a Youth Salute partner since 2019. As part of this partnership, UNO awarded scholarships to five students this year: Audrey Ngamelue (Burke High School), Olivia Marek (Raymond Central High School), Katie Ramos (Lewis Central Senior High School, Council Bluffs), Charlie Yale (Central High School), and Jacki Petrow (Bellevue West High School).

High school sophomores who are interested in the program and its opportunities can learn more at greateromaha.youthsalute.com.