Balfour Capital Group to Serve as Panelist at Crypto Assets Federation and Dynasty ICP Hub Event in Hong Kong
investing , etf's , fund managementYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balfour Capital Group is delighted to announce that Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer, will serve as a panelist at the forthcoming event sponsored by the Crypto Assets Federation Hong Kong and Dynasty ICP Hub Hong Kong. This distinguished gathering will explore pivotal topics such as the impact of new Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) on direct investments in cryptocurrency, and the optimal strategies for investors navigating this evolving landscape.
With oversight of more than $350 Million in sophisticated investment strategies, Mr. Lawrence expresses profound honor in participating alongside industry leaders from Hashkey Capital, Aegis Custody, and Da Wan Asset Management. His recent initiative, the launch of the Solaris Algorithmic Fund, underscores his commitment to pioneering in financial technology. This fund leverages direct cryptocurrency investments and the interconnected price movements across diverse asset classes, optimizing global opportunities for our clients.
The Solaris Algorithmic Discretionary Trading Program benefits from deep research into prominent public companies and ETFs within the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sectors, such as MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tesla, Inc., and Coinbase Global, Inc. These insights are instrumental in directing the fund's strategy through the intricate digital asset environment, setting a new paradigm in the integration of algorithmic trading and cryptocurrency investment.
The Crypto Assets Federation and Dynasty ICP Hub Hong Kong are proud to announce their collaboration in hosting this event on May 27th, 2024 at the Hashkey Exchange in Hong Kong. This event, moderated by Mr. Ryan He of Dynasty ICP Hub Hong Kong, marks a significant milestone in the dialogue around financial innovation and investment strategy in the cryptocurrency domain, aiming to enhance public understanding and institutional comprehension of digital assets globally. Mr. Lawrence acknowledges the substantial contributions of both hosts and their teams in advancing industry standards and public knowledge.
Vikram Srivastava
Balfour Capital Group
+1 3128576941
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter