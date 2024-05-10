MIT to Host an Evening to Preserve Ukraine's Heritage and Environment
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 17 at 6pm, the MIT Ukrainian Folk Dance Ensemble is partnering with the AI for Good Foundation to host a special event in support of Ukraine’s cultural and environmental heritage. The event will center testimonies of Ukrainian perseverance in the face of Russia’s ruthless cultural and environmental attacks. Attendees will get a chance to support Ukraine while experiencing the country's rich culture through a dance performance, art exhibit, remarks from Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Environment, and a dinner of regional specialties.
Date: May 17th , 6-9:30 pm PST
Address: Walker Memorial, 142 Memorial Dr, Cambridge, MA 02139
Register: https://go.rallyup.com/preserve-ukraine
Russia's war against Ukraine annihilates everything Ukrainians hold dear. It's not only a genocide of Ukrainian people, but also an attempt to erase Ukrainian culture and an ecocide against the environment. Join us on May 17 for first-hand accounts of Ukrainians' inspiring battle to preserve their lives, their heritage, and their rich, beautiful, sustainable environment.
Since the start of Russia's brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of culturally significant places, monuments, and works of art have been destroyed. Hundreds of thousands of culturally significant items have been damaged or stolen. Millions of acres of protected land have been adversely affected. One third of Ukraine's territory is contaminated by landmines and other explosive hazards. Russia has irresponsibly turned Ukraine's nuclear powerplants into military sites and unleashed the worst environmental disaster since Chernobyl by blowing up the Kakhovka dam.
The evidence of Russia's genocide, culturecide, and ecocide against Ukraine is preserved in Svidok.org, the largest archive of war experiences from Ukraine, partnered with Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Ministry of the Environment of Ukraine, all regional administrations, and the International Criminal Court. Svidok (‘witness’ in Ukrainian) is a place where civilians share their stories for the world and for future generations to understand the true scale of suffering, perseverance, and self-sacrifice that the Ukrainian people have endured for the sake of freedom.
Evening to Preserve Ukraine's Heritage and Environment will auction Ukrainian artworks, including original paintings by renowned Ukrainian artists such as Kateryna Kryvolap and Anna Zaiachkivska, handmade centrepiece tapestries, and rare artefacts refurbished from the battlefield. The money raised will support expansion of the Svidok initiative and provide critical medicine to Ukraine's frontline cities. All contributions are fully tax deductible. The artworks are also available at the online auction: https://go.rallyup.com/preserve-ukraine/Auction/.
Svidok content has previously been presented in the United States Senate, the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in New York, the Consulate General of Ukraine in San Francisco, UC Berkeley, and University of San Francisco. The exhibit is coming to Massachusetts for the first time on May 17. The event will feature special remarks from the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine and the Ministry of Environment of Ukraine.
Contact: press@ai4good.org
Social media hashtags: #UkraineUnderAttack #StandWithUkraine #UkrainianCulture
About the AI for Good Foundation:
The AI for Good Foundation (a US-based 501(c)(3)) and its Ukrainian branch, the My Syla Charitable Foundation, support economic and community resilience in Ukraine, protect cultural heritage, support war crimes investigations, develop sanctions recommendations for allied governments, and reimagine the future of Ukraine for Ukrainians, today. The AI for Good Foundation is active around the world, building economic and community resilience through technology, putting humans first, and helping governments and civil society to effectively navigate the accelerating tides of emerging technologies. Find out more at https://ai4good.org/ukraine.
About the MIT Ukrainian Folk Dance Ensemble:
The Ensemble aims to represent, celebrate, and maintain Ukrainian cultural traditions through the art of dance. The ensemble performs at events for the MIT and greater Boston communities to raise awareness and money to support Ukrainian aid.
Media Relations
+1 609-521-8084
