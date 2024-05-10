The 2024 NYX Awards Celebrates the Official Reveal of Winners for Creative & Marketing Excellence in Season 1

The International Awards Associate (IAA) announces the grand results of the 2024 NYX Awards for its first season.

The International Awards Associate (IAA) announces the grand results of the 2024 NYX Awards for its first season. In its efforts to recognize creative and marketing excellence, the award acknowledges outstanding achievements in these industries, where visionaries, professionals, agencies, companies, and organizations from all corners of the globe unite to showcase their exceptional work and redefine the standards of creativity.

Making use of its advantage as an international marketing award, NYX has received over thousand submissions in the competition from countries worldwide, like the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Australia, Norway, China, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and many others, creating a true stage of innovation and ingenuity.

Notable NYX Winners of Season 1

After a fierce competition in this season, NYX has highlighted exceptional winners that defines the standard of excellence in creative and marketing efforts globally. These winners include Gravity Global, Layer, IC4DESIGN, Hawke Media, SFC Group, Niantic, OPPO Singapore, Ragdoll, Boxer Brand Design, Brand Ave. Studios, and numerous more. This recognition is a result of professional evaluations by the panel of jurors, who bring a commitment to excellence, ensuring that every winner can represent their fields through such achievements.

For the complete list of winners, do visit the NYX Awards’ official website here: https://nyxawards.com/.

"This season’s NYX Awards have displayed remarkable excellence in creativity and marketing, showcasing unique strategies, innovative designs, and exciting video content that undoubtedly shape the future direction of our industries," stated Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. "What we have achieved today through the competition would not have been possible without the panel of honorable jurors, who dedicated their efforts to honoring outstanding works and talents."

Grand Jury Panel

The NYX Awards is proud to work with a prestigious group of judges, each a professional in their specific area of the creative and marketing world. Their commitment to excellence means every piece of work is thoroughly reviewed based on its own strengths. This panel features distinguished individuals like Sofia Tavares (United States), Sam De Win (Belgium), Nikolina Popovic (Serbia), Richard A. Neve (Netherlands), Augusto Correia (Brazil), and several other esteemed experts.

"With our unwavering focus on marketing, design, and creative brilliance, NYX is at the forefront of transforming the landscape of media and creative industries," highlighted Thomas. "We are dedicated to pushing boundaries and establishing new standards. It is this steadfast commitment that positions NYX to embrace the exciting changes on the horizon within our industry."

The NYX Awards is now announcing that Season 2 of the 2024 competition is officially accepting entries now. Join NYX in recognizing outstanding achievements in advertising & design, marketing and communications, and digital media. The Early Bird Deadline will fall on June 5, 2024, and you can keep submitting up until the Final Extension deadline of September 11, 2024. All winners will then be officially announced on November 1, 2024.

About NYX Awards

The NYX Awards is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and celebrates excellence in the creative and marketing industries. Its categories encompass Advertising & Design, Strategic Communications and Marketing Campaigns, as well as Digital Media, including web, video, and social media. NYX Awards warmly welcomes entries from agencies of all sizes, with a mission to recognize and honor the brilliance that lies at the heart of the creative and marketing industries.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

