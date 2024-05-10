Best Choice Counselling Expands Services to Include Psychoeducational Assessments, ADHD Assessments, and IQ Tests
We are thrilled to expand our services to include psychoeducational assessments, ADHD assessments, and IQ tests. These assessments allow our psychologist clinic to go beyond just offering counselling.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Choice Counselling & Assessments, a leading mental health and wellness center in Calgary, is pleased to announce the expansion of their services to include psychoeducational assessments, ADHD assessments, and IQ tests. This new addition to their services aims to provide a comprehensive approach to mental health and well-being for individuals of all ages.
The decision to offer these assessments was made in response to the growing demand for specialized evaluations in the Calgary area. With the rise in mental health concerns and learning disabilities, the team at Best Choice Counselling & Assessments recognized the need for a more holistic approach to treatment. By offering these assessments, they hope to provide individuals with a better understanding of their strengths and challenges, leading to more effective treatment plans.
Psychoeducational assessments are designed to evaluate an individual's cognitive abilities, academic skills, and emotional functioning. These assessments can help identify learning disabilities, giftedness, and other factors that may impact academic performance. ADHD assessments, on the other hand, focus on evaluating attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, providing a better understanding of an individual's symptoms and how to manage them. Lastly, IQ tests measure an individual's intelligence and cognitive abilities, providing valuable insights into their overall cognitive functioning.
"We are thrilled to expand our services to include psychoeducational assessments, ADHD assessments, and IQ tests," says Jarret Verwimp, founder of Best Choice Counselling & Assessments. "We believe that a comprehensive approach to mental health and well-being is crucial, and these assessments will help us provide our clients with the best possible care. We are committed to helping individuals of all ages reach their full potential and live a fulfilling life."
Best Choice Counselling & Assessments is now accepting appointments for these assessments. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please visit their website or contact their office directly. With this new addition to their services, they hope to continue their mission of providing quality mental health care to the Calgary community.
