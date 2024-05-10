Xi Jinping Attends the Welcoming Banquet Hosted by Emmanuel ...

On the evening of May 6, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan attended the welcoming banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Elysée Palace in Paris.

When Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan arrived, they were greeted warmly by Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron. The two heads of state and their spouses took a cordial photo together.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan exchanged greetings and had cordial exchanges with representatives of French celebrities from all sectors who were invited to attend the banquet.

Xi Jinping delivered a toast.

Xi Jinping said it was such a pleasure to once again visit the beautiful French Republic, and expressed his heartfelt appreciation to President Macron, Mrs. Macron and the French side for their gracious hospitality. China and France are special friends, and the China-France relationship is a special relationship among major countries in the world.

It is special in that both countries are committed to the spirit of independence. Six decades ago, General Charles de Gaulle made the decision to establish full diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, which was indeed not easy against the backdrop of the Cold War. Six decades on, despite the shifting dynamics on the international landscape, generations of Chinese and French leaders have viewed and approached this relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective. The French president was the first Western head of state to visit New China, and France was the first Western country that hosted the official visit by a leader of New China. These highlights in China-France interactions are all attributed to the spirit of independence, which should be cherished and carried forward.

The China-France relationship is special in that both countries appreciate each other. Representing Eastern and Western civilizations, China and France have a fine tradition of mutual appreciation and mutual attraction. The thinking of Confucius profoundly influenced people like Voltaire and inspired the French Enlightenment. The Work-Study Movement of Chinese students in France early last century helped cultivate a contingent of talent for the revolution, development and reform in China afterwards. This year is designated as the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. Xi expressed the confidence that the two countries can use it as an opportunity to draw wisdom and nourishment from each other's culture.

The China-France relationship is special in that both countries have a strong sense of responsibility. History has proved time and again that China and France can work together for the betterment of the world. The world today is experiencing changes and turbulence. The Ukraine crisis and Palestinian-Israeli conflict continue unabated. Economic recovery lacks momentum. Global challenges such as climate change are becoming tougher to tackle. Both being permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, China and France are duty-bound to shoulder greater responsibilities. Xi and President Macron agreed to stay true to both countries' original aspiration when forging the diplomatic relations, deepen the high-level mutual trust and cooperation between China and France, and strengthen communication and coordination on major international issues, to jointly inject hope into a confused world and explore the way forward for human progress. Xi expressed the confidence that with a fine tradition from the past, a good foundation of the present, and a blueprint for the future, the China-France relationship will embrace a spring of bloom and boom.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi, among others, were present.