Healionics Awarded $1.25M NIH Grant to Support Commercialization of STARgraft Vascular Graft

STARgraft vascular graft

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healionics Corporation, a developer of biomaterial-based medical devices, today announced it has been awarded a $1.25 million Small Business Innovation Research grant by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute to support the commercialization of its STARgraft vascular graft. The grant was provided under the National Institutes of Health Commercialization Readiness Pilot Program, which provides additional technical assistance and late-stage R&D support not typically covered within small business awards to help products get to market.

“We appreciate NHLBI’s recognition of STARgraft’s potential to provide more reliable vascular access for dialysis patients,” said Mike Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of Healionics. “These funds will help us complete testing, pursue regulatory clearance, and prepare for market launch.“

About Dialysis and Vascular Grafts

More than 550,000 people in the United States suffer from kidney failure and require frequent dialysis to filter waste from their blood. Current methods of creating and maintaining regular bloodstream access for dialysis are risky, unreliable and costly, driving a significant portion of the $50 billion the U.S. spends each year to treat kidney failure. A vascular graft (synthetic blood vessel) is often implanted to create an access site with sufficient flow rate for dialysis, but existing grafts frequently fail due to occlusion and/or infection. Healionics’ innovative STARgraft vascular graft, based on proprietary synthetic biomaterial technology, is designed to resist both problems.

About Healionics Corp.

Healionics is a privately held medical device company in Seattle that aims to improve the health, longevity, and quality of life of kidney failure patients, while reducing treatment cost. www.healionics.com