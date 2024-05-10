THE AI CHICKS Podcast Named a Webby Honoree in 28th Annual Webby Awards
First Audio and Video Podcast Co-hosted by Women and Powered by AILOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE AI CHICKS podcast, hosted by Aisha Corpas Wynn and Lana Hout, is named a Webby Honoree in 28th Annual Webby Awards taking place on May 13, 2024. It is the first audio and video podcast of its kind, co-hosted by women and powered by AI. It has already charted as a Top 10 Tech podcast on Apple internationally.
The Webby Awards is the Internet’s most respected symbol of success. The 28th Annual Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide. THE AI CHICKS was selected among these entries to be an Webby Honoree in the Podcast - Technology category. As a result of the high quantity and quality of entrants, The Webby Awards honors additional outstanding entries alongside the Nominees and Winners as Official Honorees. Webby Honorees are selected by The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), a global organization of industry experts and technology innovators. Less than 20% of all entries are selected as Official Honorees.
THE AI CHICKS brings on notable guests every episode to discuss Artificial Intelligence and how it impacts different sectors of industries, professions, and daily life. So far guests have included Google’s Lead Architect of Augmented Reality, Toby Sharp; Grammy Award Winning Singer/Songwriter, Sevyn Streeter; 5-Time Emmy Winning Producer, Neil Mandt; and Top Real Estate Broker, Ivan Estrada; to name a few.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the Webby Awards, as it reflects our commitment to making AI and technology more approachable for everyone. My journey with artificial intelligence began with a fascination for how AI can streamline business operations, evolving into a mission to demystify technology. This recognition reflects our dedication to bridging the gap between AI and everyday life, shaping a future where technology empowers us all. We're grateful to the Webby Awards for acknowledging our efforts, especially considering that our podcast just launched in January 2024,” said Lana Hout, Co-Host, THE AI CHICKS.
THE AI CHICKS Podcast was launched with the mission to not only discuss Artificial Intelligence with experts and notable guests every episode; but embrace AI fully in every aspect of the podcast. Powered by AI, the podcast leverages cutting-edge technology at every stage of the podcast's journey - from a Generative-AI segment to enhancing the post-production process to AI-driven social branding..
“I was inspired to create this brand from a personal passion in getting further educated about artificial intelligence. When I discovered there were no other voices like ours in this space, I recognized that The AI Chicks had the potential to help people of various professions, gender, backgrounds, and ages. Our ability to deliver informative news with a fun and relatable twist is what allows our podcast to stand out in the marketplace,” said Aisha Corpas Wynn, Executive Producer and Co-Host, THE AI CHICKS.
In addition to hosting the show, Aisha Corpas Wynn is already a highly regarded Emmy Nominated Executive Producer and Multi-Platform Content Strategist in the entertainment industry. With over a decade of experience, Aisha specializes in Non-Fiction programming and has excelled in executive producing content across various platforms - such as HBO, Amazon, A&E, Roku, iHeartRadio, and Snapchat. Aisha recently expanded her horizons with a certification in Artificial Intelligence, and actively provides AI presentations and coaching in entertainment and business.
Similarly, Lana Hout is an award-winning Top Business Broker, M&A Advisor, and Managing Broker at First Choice Business Brokers, Los Angeles. With a stellar reputation in the industry, she specializes in small business transactions across diverse industries, excelling in deals up to $50 million in size. Awarded over 15 national awards, Lana has a proven track record as a go-to resource for buyers and sellers seeking successful business transactions. Her experience from top global firms like Duff & Phelps, Deloitte, and NBCUniversal provides her with unique expertise in business evaluations and development. Lana's passion for technology and innovation has led her to build an expertise in AI and explore the transformative potential of AI in the business landscape.
To learn more about THE AI CHICKS, visit www.theaichicks.com and to listen to the podcast, visit www.theaichicks.com/episodes
