A UNIQUE SEARCH FOR IDENTITY IN CREATIVE NEW BOOK FROM A “GOBLIN QUEEN”
SOMEWHERE/NOT/HERE by The Goblin Queen
I would stare back at them with my green goblin eyes and think, ‘How did I get these cold care/less parents? This can’t be right. I know I belong Somewhere/not/here.’ ”UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A debut author has written an intriguing, free-form fantasy about a creature, a Goblin Queen, who searches for the place she belongs, all the while knowing that place is not where she is now.
In the creative SOMEWHERE/NOT/HERE by The Goblin Queen, readers will follow the exploits of the central character through prose, poetry and illustration.
The book begins, “A goblin girl am I... I wandered into this world from Somewhere/not/here. A perfectly innocent mistake, I assure you. And there I was, being raised by two human parents. I could always tell what they were thinking: ‘How ever did we get this changeling child, this curious creature?’”
”I would stare back at them with my green goblin eyes and think, ‘How did I get these cold care/less parents? This can’t be right. I know I belong Somewhere/not/here.’ ”
Readers will embark on the Road to Ruin, a strange witchy woman who reads from her book of M-Tales. They will meet Shockappeal, the punk faerie, hang with Halloween Jack, and fly with the Techno-Witch, but be advised to avoid buying one of her moody brooms. The author also introduces a therapy session with the Magick Mirror.
Readers will travel to the lands of Love and Unlove – nice places to visit, but they wouldn’t want to live there. The quest will lead through unconventional faerie tales, all the way to Hollyweird.
SOMEWHERE/NOT/HERE is a humorous and heartful adventure for anyone who has ever felt out of place or wanted to find their own path.
SOMEWHERE/NOT/HERE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
The Goblin Queen has written four books, two of which have yet to be published and one has yet to arrange itself. Her awards are not numerous; she won third place in a swimming competition when she was eleven. That's it. She loves to write and travel to mystical places. She lives in a magical house in a fantasy realm with her family and the ghosts of her dogs.
